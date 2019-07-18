WESTERNPORT - The 12th annual "Corey's Course" was held in Westernport on July 13, 2019.

Approximately 50 children, ages 1-10, participated in the

race, while being cheered on by a large crowd of enthusiastic adults.

"Corey's Course" Kids Dash Around the Park is a children's race held in conjunction with the Lisa Wade 5K Run and 1.5 mile fun run/walk. The Kid's Dash is offered free to anyone age 12 and under, and is held at Creekside Park in Westernport.

Lisa's Race is held in memory of Lisa Wade, daughter of Dan and Lois Wade, of Swanton, Maryland. Lisa, a 15- year-old sophomore at Westmar High School at the time of her death, passed away in 2000 due to a vehicle pedestrian accident near her home.

Proceeds from the race fund annual scholarships at local high schools in Lisa's name.

The Corey's Course is held in memory of Lisa’s cousin, Corey Broadwater. He is the son of Don and Glenda Broadwater, formerly of Fort Ashby.

Corey passed away in 2008, after an almost 22-year battle

with cerebral palsy.

In lieu of a scholarship in Corey's name, his parents have opted to spend the money on the kids at the race. Each "Corey's Course" participant is a winner, receiving a prize pack full of goodies.

This year's events drew a large crowd of participants and

spectators, enjoying the nice weather, good fellowship, refreshments, awards and door prizes.







