Chris Martin promises to bring entertainment, top-notch fan experience with potential Colonial Heights CPL club

Chris Martin, the founder of the Collegiate Baseball Experience group that plans to bring a Coastal Plain League team to Colonial Heights, says that he plans to bring a "great fan experience" to Shepherd Stadium and that talks between the City of Colonial Heights and his organization have been positive.

"I'd say we'll have something final here no later than the next month, hopefully," Martin added.

The team, announced by Collegiate Baseball Experience and the Coastal Plain League last week, hopes to take the field at Shepherd Stadium in the summer of 2020 for a 26-game home schedule. While both sides have expressed an expectation that a deal will get done, a deal has not yet been approved.

"We've been talking more and more every day," Martin said. "We're getting closer to that point where I think we're going to end up striking a deal soon."

Should a deal be approved by Martin's group and the Colonial Heights city attorney, it would have to be approved by Colonial Heights City Council before it becomes official.

The only details that either side has indicated are part of talks are adding padding to the outfield walls at Shepherd, and increasing the netting behind home plate and above the outfield walls — improvements Martin says the league requires of its ballparks.

"It protects the neighborhood, it protects the fans," he said.

Martin believes that what he and his organization will bring is something that would be desirable to both the government and the public.

He points to the Savannah Bananas, a Coastal Plain League team in Savannah, Georgia, as the model for what he hopes to build at Shepherd Stadium. The Bananas are in their third year of existence, and boast over 70 consecutive sell-outs of the 4,000-seat Grayson Stadium.

"What they do so well is just entertainment," Martin said of Savannah. "They entertain their fans so well ... They focus on their fans. They focus on the experience.

"That's something that we want to provide, very similar to what Savannah does," he continued. "They've got great food, they've got good craft beers. They've just got this amazing environment."

Martin says that he hopes to create a "minor league feel" similar to what fans experience at minor league baseball games across the country, complete with nightly promotions. He suggested dollar hot dog nights, along with beer and drink specials as the sort of things that they plan on creating. He also mentioned "League Nights," where local baseball little leagues will be be offered special ticket offers and be a part of the festivities surrounding the games.

Martin says that city officials have bought into the vision he's selling.

"Definitely the city has been extremely supportive, and they definitely get the vision of what we're trying to do here," he said.

While skeptics might view a "minor league feel" as code words for high ticket prices, Martin says that he intends for fans to be able to come out to Shepherd Stadium and enjoy the experience without emptying their wallets.

"Affordability is really important to me, that people are able to go out there and have a good time, and also be able to afford it," he said.

Martin grew up locally in Chesterfield, attended Manchester High School, and played baseball at Hampden-Sydney College, graduating in 2011.

"I had my good moments and bad moments, like every college ball player," he said. "But I had a lot of fun and I always loved the game of baseball."

A career as a financial adviser awaited him after college, but, "it just wasn't the career for me," he said.

He realized he had a strong desire to get back in to the game, and got involved with the RISE Baseball organization, leading the way to its revitalization. When he first got involved, Martin says, RISE consisted of just one team. Now, under his leadership, RISE counts 20 teams under its banner, while also offering individual training to players as young as 5 years old to college and professional players.

"Our goal at the end of the day is to impact as many kids as possible, in pursuing their career in baseball," Martin said of RISE.

He has the same goals for the proposed Colonial Heights CPL franchise.

"We're really looking to build the best team possible for Colonial Heights," Martin said. "We'd love to have the best players in the 804 [area code] — support the guys that are really good ball players here ... We definitely want to support the guys that are good enough for the CPL locally in the 804 and help grow and develop, and hopefully achieve their goal of one day playing professional baseball."

Martin calls the CPL the second best collegiate summer league in the country, behind the Cape Cod League, in his estimation, and he says the team will not only champion local players, but also draw from all over the country.

Aside from entertainment and fan experience, Martin says the identity of the proposed team — namely, the name — will be up for debate. He says fans will be encouraged to offer their thoughts on what the name should be in a team-naming competition where fans would be able to write-in names that they would like to see and also offer rationales and explanations for their submissions.

"Once we lock in the stadium and get that finalized, we'll probably put it out there and say, 'Hey, tell us your thoughts, tell us your opinions,'" Martin said of the naming contest.

And while all of this is still pending that deal between the Martin's group and the city, he said he is confident that everything will come together.

"I couldn't imagine anything going wrong to the point where we would not have a deal being made sometime within the next month or so," he said. "I feel like it's very positive. [City officials] have been great to work with, they're very supportive of the project and I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to work with and a better city to work with."

