WESTERNPORT — Over 200 runners and walkers attended the 19th annual Lisa Wade 5K/1.5 Mile Fun Run/Walk and 12th annual Corey's Course.

The race is held in memory of the late Lisa Wade of Swanton. It is put on by the Georges’ Creek Soccer Club through the direction of Steve Amann and the timing services of The Queen City Striders. The 5k run did not see any course records fall. On the male side, 34-year-old Woody Snoberger of Cumberland led all runners to the line in a time of 16:30. One of the leading runners on the circuit, Woody’s pace of 5:19 per mile put him well ahead of second-place finisher Ian MacFawn. Ian came in at 17:55. The third-place finisher was 21-year-old Leland Henderson, who finished in 18:12.

Woody was well off the course record time of 15:15, set in 2008 by Jaron Hawkins of Frostburg. For the females, 44-year-old Heather Parks of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, took first place in a time of 20:39. The finish placed her 11th overall.

Second place went to 37-year-old Erin Sicher, in a time of 20:59. Third place went to 17-year-old Hannah Muir in a time of 22:50. Jen Sober placed 31st in a time of 23:40, which was good enough to win the Female Masters Division.

The female course record of 17:33, set by Jennifer Davis in 2010, is also safe for another year. For the Male Masters, 41-year-old Shaun Peck finished in 18:53 for fourth overall. This was well shy of the course record of 17:07, set by Dennis Mickey in 2009.

The Fun Run was headed up by 12-year-old McKenzie Upole and 9-year-old Sean Wade for the 60 and under division. The over 60 division was led by Tom and Madeline Clayton . This along with other area race results can be found at www.qcstriders.com

1 Woody Snoberger

2 Ian P MacFawn

3 Leland Henderson

4 Shaun Peck

5 Edan Parks

6 Ethan Hilgeman

7 Randall Arnold

8 Seth Earnest

9 Bruce Dotson

10 Joe Eary

11 Heather Parks

12 Erin Sicher

13 David Mertz

14 Tyler Martin

15 Jimmy Quach



