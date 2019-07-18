Post 284 with Thursday double-header against 125

With the American Legion season winding down, and the playoffs on the horizon, Colonial Heights American Legion Post 284 (6-5) is "trending in the wrong direction," according to head coach Jeremy Cole.

The Buccaneers lost their third-straight game Tuesday night, falling to Post 201 of Powhatan, 14-4 in a mercy-rule shortened game at Shepherd Stadium. They will return to action on Thursday evening, with a double-header against Post 125 at Shepherd, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

"We need to play with a little bit more emotion, a little bit more heart," Cole said, following the loss.

Post 284 was walloped on the night. In their largest loss of the year, they allowed season-highs in runs and hits, 14 and 15 respectively. They were outhit 15-5 on the night.

The game began competitively for the Bucs, as they took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but the wheels fell off, with Post 201 scoring 13 unanswered runs from then on.

The fifth inning in particular, saw the wind leave 284's sails. Following a lead-off walk, Post 201's Donovan Murphey launched a home-run that gave the visitors the lead, but it was only the beginning. A dropped third strike allowed one runner aboard, then three-consecutive singles saw him come around to score. A passed ball allowed another runner to reach home. Another run came across on an error. With the bases loaded, a hit batter scored another. Finally, a fourth single in the inning plated a seventh-run in the inning, swinging the momentum of the contest to the visitor's dugout.

A three-run double in the sixth inning extended the lead to ten runs, and 284 was unable to get off the mat following the knockout blow, with play halted in the sixth on the mercy rule.

The loss was the most lop-sided of the season for 284, and left Cole visibly frustrated afterward.

"We're not playing with enough enthusiasm, and I don't know whether it's the dog days of summer or (if) these kids are tired," Cole said. "We're trending in the wrong direction. They need to figure out how good they want to be."

The loss on Tuesday represented that trend, as the Bucs were denied a season sweep of 201, previously beating them 13-3 and 6-2 earlier in the year.

"It's hard to beat a team three times," Cole said. "There's six teams in this league, and everybody is playing well right now.

"We ran off four wins in a row, and then everybody figured us out," Cole said, referring to the team's winning streak in the second week of the season.

Cole said that the team's issues are a matter of confidence.

"We need to play loose. We're playing too up-tight," he said. "The kids are pressing right now."

Thursday, the Bucs will try and rebound from the losing streak, when they take on at Post 125 team they defeated 11-7 on June 23. The meeting will be a double-header as part of a make-up from a previously rained out game.

