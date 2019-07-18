BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. - Bi-State entered Tuesday's matchup with Barboursville red hot. The lads from Mineral County were 6-0 overall and 2-0 in state tournament play, after defeating Bridgeport 13-0 and Fairmont 12-2 in the first two rounds of state play. Overall, Bi-State had outscored their opponents by an amazing 94 runs to seven entering the contest with Barboursville.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Surely, as Bi-State advanced unscathed through the rounds as others dropped a game or games, you would think they would eventually hit a wall that could at least slow them down a bit. Well, that didn’t happen against Barboursville either, in a game that qualified Bi-State for an appearance in the state championship game of the West Virginia Little League Tournament.

Bi-State again used that lethal combination of an explosive offense and stout defense to blast Barboursville 13-0 in another run-ruled, shortened game. On the day, Barboursville would muster up only two hits, all the while throwing four separate pitchers in an attempt to slow Bi-State down. Their efforts, like everyone elses to date, were unsuccessful. The Mineral County boys pounded out 10 hits in four innings en route to the 13-0 victory.

Bi-State used a three run first-inning and 10 run third-inning, coupled with shutting out Barboursville all day to earn the 13-0 win.

In the first inning, Barboursville’s first at bat was a strikeout, followed by a batter reaching base on an error. Batter number three hopped a ground ball to Jaxon Hare for a force out at second; the cleanup hitter hit a low line drive to a perfectly positioned Bryson McKenzie to end Barboursville’s first half of the inning.

According to Bi-State coach Mike Orndorf, “Jaxon Hare led the game off with a walk, then Blake Jacobs doubled putting runners on second and third. Jeremiah Babo walked to load the bases, then Jesus Perdew forced a run in with another walk. Next came an RBI groundout by Lanson Orndorf and a walk to Hunter Harr to reload the bases. Landon Tysinger’s RBI groundout put us up 3-0 at the end of the first inning.”

Neither team would score in the second inning, and Barboursville failed to score in the top half of the third inning. As Mike Orndorf explained, “our big inning was the third.” Bi-State would score 10 runs in the third to propel themselves to a 13-0 lead after three innings of play.

According to Orndorf, “Jesus (Perdew) led off with a walk and Lanson (Orndorf) singled to right over the second baseman. After two consecutive outs, the inning actually started. Singles by Cam Sell, Bryson McKenzie, Jaxon Hare, Blake Jacobs, Jeremiah Babo and Jesus Perdew plated six runs. With runners on second and third, Lanson (Orndorf) drove an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left-center. A single and a passed ball put Hunter Harr on second; Landon Tysinger finished the inning off with an RBI single.”

In that impressive third inning, Orndorf stated, “Fourteen batters came to the plate, 10 runs were scored on 10 hits, with eight of those runs coming with two outs.”

Jesus Perdew pitched 35 pitches for Bi-State in three innings of work. According to Orndorf, “Perdew was lifted to be able to have him for Thursday. Lanson Orndorf finished off the fourth inning with a strikeout, a groundout to Bryson McKenzie, and a strikeout to end the game.”

With the victory, Bi-State advances to the West Virginia Little League state championship game with a record of 7-0, outscoring their opponents collectively by an unbelievable 107 runs to seven. The state championship game will be played in Shinnston today at 5:30 p.m.

Bi-State will face the winner of Wednesday’s Barboursville versus Bridgeport matchup. They have defeated both teams already and in convincing fashion, both by scores of 13-0.

Barboursville defeated Summersville 17-5 and then Chapmanville 16-4, before falling to Bi-State 13-0. Bridgeport opened things up with a 13-0 loss to Bi-State, then advanced in the elimination bracket by defeating Boone Northern 12-4, Chapmanville 14-11, and Fairmont 8-5.

This is a double elimination tournament. As such, if Bi-State wins the 5:30 game today, they will be declared the state champion. In the event they fall in the 5:30 game, the deciding game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Bi-State need only win once, their opponent would have to defeat them twice to earn the state championship.

Thus far, Bi-State has been on fire, destroying everything in their path. At this point, they have to be considered a heavy favorite, as there is no indication of them letting up or slowing down any time soon. But, that’s why they play the games, nothing is given, everything is earned. With Bi-State already crushing both possible opponents, and the fact that they essentially have two chances, we like their odds. It’s time to bring the West Virginia Little League state championship to Mineral County and with the Bi-State organization.



