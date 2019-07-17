PETERSBURG — Women in Business and Columbia Gas of Virginia will present Designer Bag Bingo on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Multipurpose Center at Virginia State University.

This fundraising event will benefit the Petersburg City Schools' Teachers' Supply Closet.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. The event includes eight Bingo rounds with eight cards to win prizes of designer handbags valued up to $400. There will also be free hors'duevres, a cash bar and special raffles.

Register online at eventbrite or at www.petersburgvachamber.com