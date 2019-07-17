Petersburg councilors get an earful at meeting about blighted property in a historic district

PETERSBURG – Richard Stewart used six words to sum up what the city is facing in dealing with old, blighted property in the city's historic districts.

“Once it’s gone, it's gone,” said the longtime Petersburg resident.

People in Petersburg are all too familiar with situations like the one in January when the 200-year-old Nash Building in Old Towne was demolished after years of neglect and disrepair.

That issue reopened Tuesday night, this time on St. Andrew Street. Residents from the Poplar Lawn Historic District complained that the homeowner of 227 St. Andrew St. has done nothing to repair the property built in 1875.

The house was cited by the Petersburg Fire Department in 2017 for nine code violations on the roof, exterior walls, front and rear porches, windows, doors, exterior protective paint and interior structural members. That citation said the homeowner had 30 days to either repair or destroy the structure, but it still stands.

Now he’s appealing a decision by the Architectural Review Board (ARB) saying he can’t demolish the house.

Robert F. Dance, the property owner, is listed by the City property records as owning 11 other historic homes in Petersburg, seven of which are on St. Andrew Street. The youngest of his properties was built in 1911 while five of those properties were built in the 1800s.

The ARB recently rejected Dance’s application to raze the structure standing in the Poplar Lawn Historic District, saying that the owner hadn’t done enough to sell the property to a viable owner.

Petersburg historic ordinances say that a home in a historic district can’t be demolished unless the owner lists the property for a “price reasonable related to its fair market value,” for a certain period of time. A house listed for $25,000 or less has a required sell time of three months. A house listed above $75,000 has a required sell time of six months.

Kate Sangregorio, the city’s Preservation Planner, said that Dance listed the house at $100,000. City records show the total value for the property at around $29,300.

Sangregorio also said that she attempted to calling the contact number listed at the property came back with an out-of-service number while the craigslist ad for the property had no photos or description of the house.

“The ordinance is very clear, it’s a very easy decision for us. This happens to be a very clear example of demolition by neglect,” said ARB Chairman Joe Battiston. “He’s had this property for a long time. He painfully let this home go down. So, he brought the value of it down. Therefore, it should have been offered at a reasonable price, and we wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Battiston called it a “passion” to restore homes like this, saying he has witnessed a number of buyers come to the ARB to rescue properties like 227 St. Andrew’s St., knowing full well that they won’t get their money out of the structure.

“We have a doctor that has purchased 27 homes over the past couple of years. He’s come before the Architectural Review Board. His plans have been right on. He’s been doing everything he could. That’s the type of person who would end up buying this home if it’s the right price,” said Battiston. “I believe there’s a good chance it would have sold. Follow the ordinance rules, we probably have a buyer.”

Petersburg resident Robert Tindall told council he knows who is at fault with the houses on St. Andrew Street.

“I want to point out that this house is important, but it’s in the condition it’s in because of the owner,” Tindall said.

Dance’s lawyer spoke to council on his behalf.

“What we have is a building that by all evidence is about ready to fall. But for the fact that we have two chimneys, and about four boards, it would be on the ground now,” said Glen Morgan, Dance’s attorney. “…Even if you sold it to someone, who’s going to buy it knowing that they’ve got several hundred thousand dollars of repair work on this property?"

Morgan also contended that the property, in its irreparable state, is a huge risk to public safety which is a great risk of bringing a lawsuit against Dance, and even the city, if left standing.

City Council voted unanimously to uphold the ARB’s ruling that the property should not be demolished. Additionally, the city attorney was instructed to work out an agreement with Dance that would bring the property to an accepted level, rather than pursue criminal charges for neglect.

“I believe there’s other [situations] that we have to get on the homeowner as we move forward with this city,” said Vice Mayor John Hart. “This house could have been fixed two years, five years, 10 years ago, but if the city doesn’t enforce it however, we’re in a situation where we’re coming back at the same people.”

“I say we get the word now because you will not destroy another one,” Hart added.

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.