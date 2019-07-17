Virginia congressman introduces legislation to designate downtown building in mayor, civil-rights leader's memory

Calling it "the right thing to do," Rep. A. Donald McEachin will introduce bipartisan- supported legislation in the House of Representatives Thursday to name the post office in downtown Hopewell after the late civil-rights leader and former Hopewell Mayor Curtis W. Harris.

Backed by the entire Virginia congressional delegation, McEachin's bill would designate the location at 117 W. Poythress St. as the "Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building." The name officially would be referenced as such in all federal records, including laws, maps and regulations, according to a draft of the legislation obtained by The Progress-Index.

"He was quite a man," McEachin, D-4th, said in a phone interview from Washington. He called Harris "part of the generation on whose shoulders we all now stand."

Harris, who died in 2017, was the founder of the Virginia Unit of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The SCLC was started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a friend and confidant of Harris during the Civil Rights Movement.

Harris also was instrumental in establishing the ward system for Hopewell City Council. He later served on that council, and in 1998, became the city's first black mayor.

The proposal comes a few weeks after another civil-rights figure, the late tennis champion Arthur Ashe, received a long-pushed honor of having the Boulevard in Richmond changed to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The renaming capped a large celebration of Ashe's life and career, attended by many local, state and national leaders.

McEachin, who took part in the Richmond festivities, said the idea for honoring Harris in Hopewell preceded the Ashe commemoration.

"We had thought about it for some time now," McEachin said. "He was such an instrumental figure in Hopewell, so we thought it would be appropriate."

When asked about the timing, McEachin said he could not speak for his Fourth District predecessors as to why it took so long to introduce the legislation. "To me, it just seemed the right thing to do," he said.

Once introduced, it will go to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. A Virginia representative, Gerald Connolly, D-11th, sits on that committee. McEachin said this was the first time he had sponsored legislation to rename a post office, so he had no precedent to gauge when he expected the panel to consider the bill.

Asked if he hoped it would be sooner than later, McEachin replied, "I'd like to think so."

Prior to introducing the bill, McEachin floated a letter among his colleagues seeking co-sponsors. In that letter, McEachin asked them to "join me in supporting legislation to honor the memory of this civil-rights leader and icon." By Wednesday morning, according to a McEachin aide, the other 10 members of the Virginia House delegation, six Democrats and four Republicans, had joined the bill as co-patrons.

The building on West Poythress Street was built in 1936. It is known for an interior mural painted by artist Edmund Archer in 1939 of Captain Francis Epes, who sailed to the New World aboard the ship "Hopewell," shaking hands with a member of the Appomatox Native American tribe who occupied the City Point area prior to English colonization.

The post office naming is the latest effort to memorialize Harris in Hopewell. Five years ago, City Council renamed Terminal Street, part of Harris' Ward 2 after him, and now the city is working with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation to have a bust of Harris placed in Ashford Civic Plaza downtown. A bust of King already is in the plaza.

