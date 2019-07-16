PRINCE GEORGE — Hatcher Bain of Dinwiddie County was presented with the 2019 Horticulture Scholarship by the Prince George Master Gardener Association.

Hatcher, the son of Chip and Cindy Bain, received a $2,000 scholarship. Hatcher will attend Virginia Tech and plans to complete the two-year Agricultural Technology, Applied Agricultural Management Program.

The Prince George Master Gardener Association is now accepting applications for the 2020 Prince George Master Gardener Horticulture Scholarship. This scholarship awards at least one (1) scholarship of a minimum one thousand dollars ($1,000). These scholarships can be awarded to high school senior(s) or to students entering a college/university for the first time pursuing a degree in a plant science related field.

The scholarship award is based on an applicant’s commitment to horticultural areas, scholastic achievements and character.

Graduating high school seniors in Prince George County, Petersburg, Colonial Heights or Hopewell, Chesterfield, Charles City County or Dinwiddie County are eligible to apply. Interested students can download an application at the PGMGA website, www.pgmga.org. Students may also request an application by visiting their school’s guidance office. The application deadline is April 30, 2020.

Virginia Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management education and training. Virginia Master Gardeners bring the resources of Virginia’s land-universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University to the people of the commonwealth.