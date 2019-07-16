Projected completion date is on track for August 2020

HOPEWELL — Many people who travel through Hopewell are familiar with the north-south traffic corridor of Cedar Level Road that sharply curves into South Mesa Drive ultimately connecting Oaklawn Boulevard to West Broadway.

For decades, the corridor has been frequented by large, 18-wheeler trucks and all manner of transport vehicle classes as well as non-commercial vehicles, and it has never featured the safety of sidewalks or bicycle lanes.

There are four travel lanes on Cedar Level Road starting at Oaklawn Boulevard, and then as drivers pass the entrance of the Kippax neighborhood, the four lanes dwindle down to two travel lanes that remain until the road is once again expanded to four lanes at South Mesa Drive at the property line of Hopewell High School. This transition is also preceded by a dramatic curve where the two roads unite at Jackson Farm Road, at the location of Carr Brothers Eatery.

Over the years, people like Dan Carson – who recently shared his thoughts as his 2002 metallic khaki Jeep Liberty Renegade was stopped, waiting in line at the “One Lane Road Ahead” sign. He puffed on an electronic cigarette while his car stereo played Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb.”

“It’s darn right inconvenient, if you ask me,” said Carson just after exhaling nicotine steam fragrant of tropical cotton candy. “But, I suppose we needed it. Too many times I’ve seen high school kids – or just kids - walking inches away from speeding cars. Far as bicycling on this road? You’d be insane to do it with all the texting and driving going on around here.”

Carson might have said more, but the construction worker in a fluorescent yellow vest turned her sign from “STOP” to “SLOW.” Carson emitted a fist-pump gesture and accelerated away behind the other vehicles over a slightly rough, patched road in the construction zone.

The Cedar Level Road widening project includes the addition of turn lanes, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

Many may not realize that the construction and/or expansion of roadways involves more than what is on the surface, and that preparations are required far ahead of road construction.

City of Hopewell Construction Manager Austin B. Anderson explained that construction of the Cedar Level Road widening project began on Nov. 8, 2018. There were utility relocations within the project corridor since early 2017, including Dominion Energy overhead power lines, communication lines and underground gas lines.

Anderson confirmed that the original projected completion date of August 2020 is still on track.

While this is a VDOT program, Anderson explained that the City was involved with the planning and design review of underground sanitary sewer main relocations required for the road widening and realignment.

“The City also coordinates lane closures, detours and other traffic impacts with VDOT and has to review and approve any requests to modify the approved plans,” added Anderson.

Sandra Cornell saw a video of the Cedar Level Road widening construction underway at the Herald-Post Facebook page and stated, “That money could have went to improve our storm drains.”

Concerning costs, Anderson explained, “The project does not have any local fund participation. The project was funded through federal aid programs and other state funding resources and was selected to receive these funds through the local Tri-Cities Metropolitan Planning Organization comprised of committee members from surrounding localities including Hopewell.”

Though, in all it cost federal and state taxpayers $10.6 million.

As far as storm drainage, Anderson stated, “Hopewell Water Renewal is responsible for sanitary sewer collections and pump station operation during construction of the sanitary sewer utility relocations. VDOT and their contractor must coordinate through HWR for outages and pump bypass operations as required. Once the new relocated system is completed, it will become part of the HWR collections network for treatment at their plant.”

Anderson continued, saying, “It is obvious that construction has been underway for months, but this project started over 20 years ago. The initial plans were drafted in 1998 with right-of-way and construction easements being purchased between 1998 and 2001.”

Due to funding limitations, the project was split into two segments in the mid-2000s with current funding for the northern segment being secured about eight years ago. After that, an additional survey was completed and the plans were brought up to current storm water and design standards.

“The planning and commitment to ushering this project through the normal project development steps was tremendous and the City of Hopewell is excited to see it coming to fruition,” added Anderson.

While travelers and commuters may experience detours and delays for now, construction is moving on as planned, and all of the work should contribute to the overall safety and ease of travel through one of the major vehicle corridors in Hopewell.