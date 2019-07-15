WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) application for Verso was approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) application for Verso was approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Trade Adjustment Assistance is a federal program designed to help workers impacted by the affect of imported goods on the economy.

It provides a variety of services, including training for re-employment and job-searching assistance.

“This is helpful news for the all of the 675 hardworking Luke Mill employees and their families who are devastated by the closing of the mill,” Sen. Manchin said.

“ I’m glad West Virginia and Maryland delegations could come together and makes sure the TAA application was approved for these employees.

“My heart goes out to the 675 hard-working employees and their families who have been devastated by this news, as well as the many local businesses who work to support the mill. I will do everything in my power to help attract good-paying jobs in this region. The workers at this plant are to be commended for their years of dedicated service, and we must all come together to support them and their families,” Manchin said.

“The communities that have kept Luke Mill running since 1888 shouldn’t be left in the lurch,” Senator Capito said. “That’s why I’ve been working with my colleagues in West Virginia and Maryland to make sure the former workers of Luke Mill are treated fairly and are able to get back on solid ground.

“The news of the TAA approval is a positive step forward for their transition, and I will continue to work diligently with my colleagues to ensure these hardworking men and women are supported throughout this process.”

Verso announced that it would close its paper mill in Luke on April 30, 2019. TAA will be essential in providing the approximately 675 Verso employees the resources they need to gain employment after the closure of the mill.

Those wishing information on the TAA should contact their Unemployment Insurance Claim Center.