HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting a program for all ages called Classic Movie Saturdays at the Hopewell Library, 209 E. Cawson St. The public is invited to join library staff at 11 a.m. for a classic children’s film and snacks on the following dates: July 27 and Aug. 10.

The list of movies can be found at www.arls.org.