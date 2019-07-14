CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Emergency Communications dispatchers are always ready to answer citizens’ calls for help in their times of need but getting feedback on a customer’s experience is rare. That’s why the Emergency Communications Center has created a quick, five-question survey to ensure it’s fulfilling its mission.

The Chesterfield Emergency Communications Center serves as a vital link between the public and public safety organizations in the event of an emergency. The county’s dedicated and professional dispatchers save lives and property through their commitment to providing a rapid and accurate response.

A new, online Survey of Citizen Attitudes has been launched to gather feedback from anyone who has used 9-1-1 services in Chesterfield and help the ECC learn how it can better serve its customers. Citizen participation in the survey is essential, and it only takes a few minutes. The survey will be available online through Aug. 8.