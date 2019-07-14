On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Beulah Fisher, was given a 90th birthday celebration at the Woodpecker Lodge in Chesterfield, Virginia. She arrived in style in a limousine provided from J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Home Establishment.

The venue was decorated so elegantly by Nanette Hudson. Musical selections were provided by Minister Uthai Hicks Harris. The praise dancers from Union Grove Baptist Church performed to a few selections. Mrs. Fisher's nephew, Robert Robertson, Jr., read a poem written just for her. Her niece, Joyce Jefferson, read her biography to the large crowd. A musical tribute was presented by her daughter, Audrey Stephenson.

Beulah's son, Timothy Stephenson, escorted her into the surprise party, as the attendees sung, "Happy Birthday." Reverend Douglas Harris rendered the blessing of the food, which was prepared by Garrett Mason and Associates. Melvin Stephenson, son of Mrs. Fisher, presided over the event.

Thanks to Mrs. Ophelia Jackson for helping Beulah's niece, Joyce Jefferson, to get her to her surprise celebration. A special thank you to Rosa Manson for creating the programs; Felicia Mason for the photography and invitations; and to all family and friends who attended this special event. Everyone had a joyous time!