What's going on today at Homefest:

7 a.m.: Registration for the Homefest Fishing Rodeo in Piedmont

8 a.m.-noon: Homefest Fishing Rodeo, with prizes to be awarded at 12:15 p.m.

9 a.m. - Tri-Towns Crafts in Piedmont will have a Homefest sale - 20 percent off everything in the store

11 a.m.: Piedmont Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a bake sale, hot dog sale, and rummage sale.

Noon until sold out: Fish dinners in the Piedmont Legion; CWTT will be selling mini creme and fruit pies

1 p.m. - Church of God in Piedmont will be selling chili dogs and holding a bake sale

The following vendors will be set up:

Daytons Designs

Port West at Port West Plaza

Westernport Heritage Society

Blackhawk Tribe, Petunia Council, Maryland Avenue

US Cellular

“Two Sweet Sisters” – Port West Plaza

Keep Collective Jewelry

Lemonade Stand - Port West Plaza

Ashlee’s Homemade Dog Treats

Fresh Catch WV - seafood - Port West Plaza

Chic Boutique

Tri-Towns EMS - Carnival food

Leslies Crafts - Port West Plaza - Free corn until sold out

Scentsy

Color Street/Mountainside Gifts

Tupperware

Pure Romance

Jordan Essentials

Avon

Usborne Books & More

31 and Origami Owl

Scribe Co.

1 p.m. - Car/bike show in the parking lot behind the Piedmont Legion

1-3 p.m. - Music by DJ JT Wells in Piedmont

1-5:30 p.m. - Homefest Royalty voting in Piedmont

2-3 p.m.: Live CPW Pro Wrestling

3:30 p.m.: Milk chugging contest

3-7 p.m.: Kiddie rides and bouncey house

4:30 p.m.: Chew spitting contest

6:45 p.m.: Crowing Homefest royalty

7 p.m.: Candy drop

Entertainment in Westernport:

1 p.m. - Jeanie Marple, Susie Patterson, Edie Paugh

2 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator

3 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol

4:30 p.m. - Jason Good Blues Band

5:30 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol Finals

6:45 p.m. - Announce winners of Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off

7 p.m. - Surrender Dorothy







