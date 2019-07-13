What's going on today at Homefest:
7 a.m.: Registration for the Homefest Fishing Rodeo in Piedmont
8 a.m.-noon: Homefest Fishing Rodeo, with prizes to be awarded at 12:15 p.m.
9 a.m. - Tri-Towns Crafts in Piedmont will have a Homefest sale - 20 percent off everything in the store
11 a.m.: Piedmont Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a bake sale, hot dog sale, and rummage sale.
Noon until sold out: Fish dinners in the Piedmont Legion; CWTT will be selling mini creme and fruit pies
1 p.m. - Church of God in Piedmont will be selling chili dogs and holding a bake sale
The following vendors will be set up:
Daytons Designs
Port West at Port West Plaza
Westernport Heritage Society
Blackhawk Tribe, Petunia Council, Maryland Avenue
US Cellular
“Two Sweet Sisters” – Port West Plaza
Keep Collective Jewelry
Lemonade Stand - Port West Plaza
Ashlee’s Homemade Dog Treats
Fresh Catch WV - seafood - Port West Plaza
Chic Boutique
Tri-Towns EMS - Carnival food
Leslies Crafts - Port West Plaza - Free corn until sold out
Scentsy
Color Street/Mountainside Gifts
Tupperware
Pure Romance
Jordan Essentials
Avon
Usborne Books & More
31 and Origami Owl
Scribe Co.
1 p.m. - Car/bike show in the parking lot behind the Piedmont Legion
1-3 p.m. - Music by DJ JT Wells in Piedmont
1-5:30 p.m. - Homefest Royalty voting in Piedmont
2-3 p.m.: Live CPW Pro Wrestling
3:30 p.m.: Milk chugging contest
3-7 p.m.: Kiddie rides and bouncey house
4:30 p.m.: Chew spitting contest
6:45 p.m.: Crowing Homefest royalty
7 p.m.: Candy drop
Entertainment in Westernport:
1 p.m. - Jeanie Marple, Susie Patterson, Edie Paugh
2 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator
3 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol
4:30 p.m. - Jason Good Blues Band
5:30 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol Finals
6:45 p.m. - Announce winners of Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off
7 p.m. - Surrender Dorothy