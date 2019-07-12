MORGANTOWN -If you've been following along, you know that we've previewed Mineral County's 2019 high school football schedules, including a breakdown, week by week, of who Keyser and Frankfort must tackle as they strive to build on successful seasons a year ago.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Some of you self-identify as Keyser fans, others as Frankfort fans, and hopefully many of you are fans of both.

There’s one thing, however, not in dispute, the fact that virtually everyone in the News-Tribune’s readership rolls is a West Virginia Mountaineer fan. So, if we’re beginning the process of looking ahead to football season, we can’t neglect looking ahead to what’s in store for 2019’s version of the West Virginia Mountaineers, under new leadership with former Troy coach Neal Brown at the helm.

A season ago, the Mountaineers finished with an overall record of 8-4, going 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference, and 2-1 in non-conference games. The season began with great promise, as the Mountaineers defeated Tennessee 40-14 in the Belk College Kickoff Classic. The season would end on a down note, however, with a disappointing 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl.

Just as the season’s bookends were a mix of good and bad, so to was the regular season.

Gone from a year ago is head coach Dana Holgorsen and a slew of talented players, five of which were selected in the NFL Draft; those players include Will Grier, Yodny Cajuste, Gary Jennings, Trevon Wesco and David Long.

It’s now turn to see what new head coach Neal Brown can do with Holgorsen’s remaining talent and new talent he and his staff have signed.

The Mountaineers will begin the season with three-straight non-conference opponents; first at home against James Madison (Aug. 21), then on the road at Missouri (Sept. 7), and back home in Morgantown against North Carolina State (Sept. 14).

From there, the Mountaineers will begin Big 12 play, tackling the following opponents: at Kansas (Sept. 21), Texas at home (Oct. 5), Iowa State at home (Oct. 12), at Oklahoma (Oct. 19), at Baylor (Oct. 31), Texas Tech at home (Nov. 9), at Kansas State (Nov. 16), Oklahoma State at home (Nov. 23), at Texas Christian (Nov. 29).

In game one, West Virginia hosts a James Madison squad that went 9-4 a year ago, falling in the second round of the FCS playoffs to Colgate (23-20). The Dukes, of the Colonial Athletic Association, added West Virginia University alum Curt Cignetti as their new head coach in December of 2018, and return 19 starters from a year ago. The Mountaineer lead James Madison 2-0 all-time, with a 45-10 win in 2004, followed by a 45-12 triumph at Fed Ex Field in 2012.

Game two takes the Mountaineers on the road to Missouri to take on the Tigers from the Eastern Division of the SEC. Last season, Missouri finished 8-5 overall, with a 4-4 finish in the SEC. The Tigers fell 38-33 to the Big 12’s Oklahoma State in the AutoZone Libery Bowl. The Mountaineers have are tied with a 3-3 record against Missiouri all-time, with West Virginia winning the most recent matchup (2016) 26-11 in Morgantown.

In game three, West Virginia’s third non-conference opponent is North Carolina State, a team that should have matchup with West Virginia in 2018. The Mountaineers and Wolfpack were slated to play at N.C. State a season ago, but Hurricane Florence had other plans, resulting in the cancellation of the game. The Wolfpack would go on to finish with a 9-4 record, finishing 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. N.C. State fell 52-13 to Texas A & M in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Mountaineers are tied 4-4 all-time with the Wolfpack, with N.C. State winning the last matchup (2010) 23-7 in the Champs Sports Bowl, a game that featured future NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and Geno Smith matching up.

Big 12 play begins in game four with a trip to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks. The Mountaineers defeated Kansas 38-22 a year ago and enjoy a decided 7-1 advantage over the Jayhawks all-time. Kansas finished 3-9 overall in 2018 with a 1-8 record and last place finish in the Big 12. The big story out of Kansas was the hiring of former LSU coach Les Miles, who leads the Jayhawks in his first year at the helm in 2019.

Game five represents the first Big 12 home game of the 2019 season when the Texas Longhorns come to town. The Mountaineers defeated the Longhorns in Texas a season ago in dramatic fashion, earning a 42-14 victory on the road. West Virginia actually enjoys a 5-3 record overall against the Longhorns. Texas would finish with a strong 10-4 record overall and were second in conference play with a 7-2 conference record. Texas finished strong, defeating Georgia 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl.

Game six will see West Virginia hosting Iowa State. The Cyclones defeated West Virginia 30-14 a season ago in Ames, but West Virginia still enjoys a decided 5-2 advantage all-time in the series. Iowa State finished a disappointing 8-5 overall, but earned third place honors in the Big 12 with a 6-3 conference record.

October 19 brings a big trip to Oklahoma for the Mountaineer’s game seven. West Virginia suffered a heartbreaking 59-56 loss to Oklahoma a season ago in Morgantown, and the Sooners hold a 9-2 advantage over the Mountaineers all-time, with West Virginia losing the last seven head-to-head matchups. Oklahoma would go on to finish with a 12-2 record overall, winning the Big 12 championship with an 8-1 conference record. They fell in the Orange Bowl to Alabama 45-35 in the national semi-final game.

In the eighth game, West Virginia travels to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers crushed Baylor 58-14 last year in Morgantown and enjoy a 5-2 record overall in the series, defeating the Bears the last three seasons. Baylor finished with a record of 7-6, 4-5 in conference play, finishing sixth in the Big 12. The Bears defeated Vanderbilt 45-38 in the Texas Bowl.

Game nine sees the Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to Morgantown. West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 42-34 in Lubbock last season and hold a 6-2 lead in the series all-time. Texas Tech finished a disappointing 5-7 overall and were eighth in the Big 12 with a 3-6 record. The Red Raiders did not qualify for a bowl game. They will play in 2019 with a new head coach, Matt Wells, formerly of Utah State.

Game ten will be a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, a team that West Virginia easily handled 35-6 in Morgantown last season. Despite that win, West Virginia has traditionally struggled against the Wildcats, as Kansas State enjoys a 5-4 record all-time against the Mountaineers. Kansas State finished a lackluster 5-7 overall and were seventh in the Big 12 with a 3-6 conference record. They did not qualify for a bowl game in 2018, and will begin 2019 play with Bill Snyder in charge for the 28th year.

Game 11 will represent West Virginia’s last home regular season contest of the year, matching up with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. West Virginia fell 45-41 to Oklahoma State a season ago and the Cowboys have a 6-4 advantage over the Mountaineers all-time. Oklahoma State finished with a 7-6 overall record, and were tied for seventh in the Big 12 with Texas Tech with a 3-6 record in conference play. They closed the 2018 season by defeating Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl and will be led in 2019 by 15th-year head coach Mike Gundy.

The Mountaineers will close out regular season play in game 12 with a trip to Fort Worth, Texas to take on Texas Christian. The Horned Frogs were trounced 47-10 by the Mountaineers a season ago, but the series remains tied at four wins apiece heading into the 2019 contest. TCU finished 7-6 overall in 2018 and fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-5 conference record. The Horned Frogs finished the 2018 campaign with a close, 10-7 victory over California in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Word out of Morgantown is that there are high hopes for the Mountaineers under the tutelage of new head coach Neal Brown. That optimism, however, is tempered with a new mantra that’s surfaced, asking Mountaineer fans to “Trust the Climb.” Reading between the lines, this infers of course that there may be some growing pains before the Mountaineers can get where Coach Brown knows they can get. This of course, is expected, with the loss of so many key players and of course the changing of the guard at head coach.

West Virginia Mountaineer Football 2019…”Trust the Climb.”





