BURLINGTON - For teenagers, desserts are a favorite thing to eat. But for 14-year-old Lindsey Nash, her love for desserts goes beyond the normal teenage eating habits. For Lindsey, her love is baking them.

By Barbara High

bhigh@newstribune.info

Tribune Staff Writer

BURLINGTON - For teenagers, desserts are a favorite thing to eat. But for 14-year-old Lindsey Nash, her love for desserts goes beyond the normal teenage eating habits. For Lindsey, her love is baking them.

Nash, who runs Doodle Bug’s Desserts, started hanging out with her foodie family in the kitchen when she was 3 years old, making salad dressings and measuring stuff. “Everyone was always in the kitchen, so I gravitated towards that,” she said.

Her mom Amanda Nash said her whole family has always had a love of food, so it was no surprise to her that her daughter showed such an interest.

By age 8, Nash started doing her own recipes. “I would take other classic recipes and experiment and make them my own,” she explains.

Nash would spend her time watching cooking shows rather than cartoons like her friends. “I was always interested in food and learning how different ingredients interacted with each other,” she said.

Her science project could not even escape her love of food. She did her project on how different leavening agents affected the rise of cookies, and of course got an A.

In the beginning, her first recipes were for vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. I wanted to make them moist so they didn’t dry out as fast, said Nash.

“Cupcakes and cakes are different; cakes have to be stable for icing and stacking. Cupcakes can be moist and take on different flavors.”

Today Nash has 43 flavors and counting. She is working on a butter corn cupcake with honey butter icing for the Corn Festival, and her mother is trying to get her to call it “Off the Cob.”

Nash sets up at most local festivals. She says she gets ideas from people who give her new suggestions to try.

Festivals are where Nash got her start, and it wasn’t easy for her as far as the public part was concerned, for Nash admits she was super shy and was not the best at talking to people. “I wanted to have a bakery, but it was going to be hard to come out of my shell,” she said.

Her mom was supportive of her daughter’s idea and when the 2017 Apple Harvest came around, she invested $250 into her daughter’s venture.

Amanda Nash said, “I told her $250 was all I was going to give her, either sink or swim, and she soared.”

From the original $250 Nash was able to buy two professional ovens, a refrigerator, cabinets, counter space, and a sink, among other items. She is now renovating her family’s basement into her own kitchen. She currently has the capacity to make 90 dozen cupcakes a night.

With that, Doodle Bug’s Desserts was up and running, and the name is unique as Nash herself. “My mom has always called me Doodle Bug. I can’t remember a time that she didn’t,” said Nash. So the name for Nash was a given.

With her business growing, she began to make some money and made a sound plan for her investments.

Her rule is that all money she makes is split, with half going back into her business and the other half going toward culinary school. Her parents have agreed to pay for half of her culinary school if she agrees to get a business degree, too.

“She will need it to run a bakery,” says mom Amanda.

With many amazing recipes under her belt, like her Keto friendly cheesecake with only two carbs a slice, Nash has kept busy with her baking. Her mother Amanda, who is a teacher, can attest to that. “She had a snow day and the county I teach in didn’t, so she asked if she could make cream puffs,” she said.

Of course her mom told her to knock herself out.

“I came home and there was cream puffs on every available surface in the house!”

Nash had made six flavors and the house was covered. The family was eating cream puffs for quite some time.

Today Nash does cupcakes, cakes, dessert breads, donuts, walking pies and much more.

Baking is a big part of her life, and she tries to find a balance.

“There are times I want to be with my friends, but I had made a commitment to a festival,” she said. “It takes time to do this, so I really try to balance.”

With so much success at such a young age, Nash is looking towards the future. She wants to work on decorating more, she wants to plan her senior project to be a vendor show with all proceeds going to a local food bank. She looks even further in the future to one day running a bakery that will have traffic backed up for days. Just like Oakmont Bakery, where she recently took a tour and talked about an internship.

“I want that!” she said.

Coming out of her shell more and more, things look bright for this young lady. From baking in the kitchen to gathering fresh ingredients from her family’s herb garden, Nash was born to succeed and for her, the future looks tasty.