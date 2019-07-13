KEYSER - The last two years, Jake and Kacee Everline of Everline DJ-ing and Entertainment, along with volunteers, have hosted a late August Summer Jam event in Keyser.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - The last two years, Jake and Kacee Everline of Everline DJ-ing and Entertainment, along with volunteers, have hosted a late August Summer Jam event in Keyser.

The event has essentially served as an end of summer/back to school bash to benefit the kids and get the energy flowing at the start of the new school year. This year, there’s been a slight change of plans.

“Due to losing my employment at the Verso Paper Company, my family and I have decided to move South where I have a secure job. I will be starting mid-August with the United States Air Force again through Charleston Air Force Base,” event organizer Jake Everline explained.

As a result, plans changed for this year’s Summer Jam. Rather than cancelling the event, however, the Everlines felt in their heart that they would really like to do one last event, and this time, make it a partnership with Keyser Little League. Keyser Little League has always been near and dear to their family’s heart and like every youth sports organization, can benefit from some fundraising.

“Instead of just quitting on our city and community, Kacee and I decided to move the date up to July before we move. We brainstormed and talked to a few people and are now going to combine some baseball events with Summer Jam,” Everline stated.

According to Everline, “I grew up playing Little League baseball and now my son, Remington, is part of Keyser Little League. I have such great memories and friendships I made along the way in Little League and I hope to pass that to my son. I remember lots of dads and moms working on the field and putting in time to give us a great place to play. Now, it’s our turn to give back.”

This year’s Summer Jam Baseball event was originally scheduled for last Sunday, July 7. The event, however, was cancelled due to weather. Again, rather than simply cancelling the event, organizers have decided to reschedule for this Sunday, July 14, beginning at 4 p.m. at Red Kitzmiller Field in Mill Meadow.

It will be an evening jam-packed with fun-filled activities for area youngsters. There will of course be baseball-themed events, to include a home run derby, throwing and fastest base runner contest. The baseball events, however, are accompanied with many of the same traditional Summer Jam events from the past, including a bounce house, face painting, dunk booth, potato sack races, and a pie eating contest. There will be one more thing - a fireworks show.

According to Everline, “Things have changed a bit with kids playing more video games today and we want this to be an event for a child to get a chance to swing a bat or throw a ball that maybe hasn’t before. We want to reward these kids that win the events with some pretty awesome trophies.”

In many ways, with this event, you get the best of both worlds - first is an evening of clean, fun-filled family activities, second is the chance to help raise money for a fantastic cause, Keyser Little League.

There will be concessions being sold throughout the evening, including hot dogs, nachos, and other food and drink.

“Summer Jam is something that has grown in success for the past two years and we are hoping to be even bigger this year, even with the short amount of time we had to plan it. Kacee and I would not have been able to do this without the volunteers and donations brought in from around the area. I wish I could name them all but I don’t want to leave anyone out. No matter where we live, Keyser is home and will always be home.”

Kids need positive, constructive fun things to do, and a feeling that the community cares about them and their chosen activities, this partnership between Everline’s DJing and Entertainment and Keyser Little League does just that.

Come one, come all, to the Summer Jam Baseball event this Sunday, July 14, at Red Kitzmiller Field in Mill Run.







