ANTIOCH - The 2019 Warm the Children Crab Feast will be held Saturday, Aug, 3, beginning at noon at the Warlocks’ Rockhill Clubhouse near Antioch.

The annual event is the largest fund raiser for Warm the Children, which provides warm winter clothing to Mineral County children in need.

Advance tickets are $30 for the all-you-can-eat crabs from 3-6 p.m., and $50 for all events, including a chance to win $230 every 30 minutes from 5-9 p.m. and the grand drawing for $2,300 at 9 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Stars in Bars.

For further information or to purchase tickets, call Spike at 304-813-5916 or Skeeter at 304-790-2723.



