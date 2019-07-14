CUMBERLAND -The Community Trust Foundation (CTF) has granted $15,000 to AHEC West and its Mountain Health Alliance program (MHA) to help provide dentures, partial-plates, related oral health services and screenings for residents of Mineral County with limited financial needs.

Susan Stewart, executive director of Cumberland-based AHEC West, thanked CTF for the grant, saying it will help address a pressing, unmet need in neighboring Mineral County.

“Very few resources are available to meet this need,” she said. “Through this generous grant the Community Trust Foundation will help improve the health and employment prospects of program participants, and in doing so strengthen the greater regional community.”

For information about the denture program, call Katie Marvin at AHEC West, 301-777-9150 x-108 or email her at kmarvin@ahecwest.org.

Community Trust Foundation (CTF) is the community foundation serving Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties. CTF uses local philanthropic resources to support local organizations working to build a stronger community in the areas of Arts & Historical Preservation, Health & Wellness, Vibrant Communities & Thriving Environment, and Education & Youth Leadership.

For more information or to learn how you can support your community through the foundation, please contact CTF at 301-876-9172 or ctf@ctfinc.org.







