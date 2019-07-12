Ground breaks on downtown apartment complex heavily influenced by the local arts community

PETERSBURG - With a turn of the shovel, work officially began Friday on the redevelopment of a former downtown tobacco plant into an apartment complex with a focus on the arts community but open to anyone whose household income qualifies them.

Among the 226 apartments in the Petersburg ArtistSpace Lofts will be 50 units in which artists would live and work. These apartments will serve as affordable live-work areas for the local artists.

“There are a lot of projects around this region where you can rent studios, but there aren’t any really that I know of where you can rent affordable space where you can live and create art in the same space,” said J. Todd Graham, president of the Cameron Foundation, which is driving the initiative “That way if you’re an artist and you don’t have a lot of income, you don’t have to rent an additional studio.”

The Cameron Foundation and a second non-profit group, Artspace Projects Inc. partnered with development group 110 South Perry LLC to make the lofts part of a $57 million redevelopment on the site of the old Brown & Williamson tobacco plant.

The artist live-work space design calls for an extra 100-150 square feet that can be used as a studio. Units are designed in an open concept, with as few walls as possible so that artists can use the space for both life and work.

Graham said the other two projects like these that he has worked on across the country have successfully drawn other investment and economic development to their areas.

“What you find is that people often like to live near creative communities,” Graham said. “If they aren’t artists themselves, they want to live near there, so it attracts other investments such as market-rate housing, and it also attracts investment by small businesses, small arts related businesses who want to relocate nearby.”

Completion of this project is slated for 2020.

"The project will provide a new, high-quality housing option for Petersburg’s diverse workforce," a news release announcing the project stated. In addition to artists, leasing efforts will be aimed at teachers, law enforcement officers, municipal employees, military families, and those who work at the area's largest employers, such as Fort Lee and Virginia State University

Rents will be scaled based on the household income of the tenant. Apartments will be restricted to households with incomes in the 40-80% range of the Richmond Area Median Income (AMI), or $24,220 to $69,240, depending on household size. The median household income in Petersburg is $33,939.

Rents will start at approximately $650 for a one-bedroom unit at the lowest income level, to $1,500 for a 2-bedroom unit at the highest income level.

