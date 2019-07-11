MORGANTOWN - Morgantown resident Cody Clayton Eagle is currently participating in a nationwide songwriting competition, “Nashville Rising Song.”

MORGANTOWN - Morgantown resident Cody Clayton Eagle is currently participating in a nationwide songwriting competition, “Nashville Rising Song.”

Eagle is a 17 year old singer/songwriter who was one of 34 teens in the nation to make it on the television show “American Idol,” where he received a gold ticket from Katie Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

After “American Idol” Cody went on to release his first single, “I Will Sing.” He has had the opportunity to work with a lot of amazing people on this track: Corey Congilio (David Lee Murphy) - guitars, Amos Heller (Taylor Swift) - bass, Chris Russell (The Argument and executive director PopShop) - drums, Brian Spragg - engineer, Ethan Daniel Mentzer (The Click 5) - mixer, Scott Simons (America's Got Talent and The Argument) - keys and producer.

Cody first competed in “Rising Song” on May 21, where he won audience pick to advance to the semi-finals. He will be back in Nashville on July 16 for the semi-finals, where he will compete against 20 other songwriters.

Each songwriter will perform one original song.

You can watch a live stream of the competition at “Nashville Rising Song” on Facebook or on the web beginning at 8 p.m. EST on July 16. Once all 21 songwriters have performed, a voting poll will open for 15 minutes where you can vote for your favorite songwriter. The voting link will be on “Nashville Rising Song’s” Facebook page and website.

You can also follow Cody Clayton Eagle on Facebook and Instagram where the link to watch and vote will be posted on July 16.

Fellow West Virginians are being encouraged to rally behind Cody and help him make West Virginia proud with your votes and support.

Should he make the final four, he will be back in Nashville on July 23 for the finale of “Nashville Rising Song.”

>