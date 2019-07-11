Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine issued a statement today in response to a State Board of Education vote to increase his salary:

“I am deeply appreciative of the West Virginia Board of Education’s confidence in me and willingness to recognize the accomplishments we have realized over the past two years through hard work and the use of innovative strategies. Unfortunately, the Board’s vote to provide me with a salary increase has become a distraction to the students of West Virginia and they deserve better.



At this time, I am not willing to accept a salary increase. Until we are able to address the lack of certified teachers in our classrooms and only as we are able to provide competitive benefits to our educators – inclusive of adequate pay and affordable healthcare – will I consider accepting a salary increase.



Our focus needs to be on the upcoming school year and working together to move public education forward. I am more determined than ever to roll up my sleeves and work hard to provide every West Virginia student with the education they deserve.”