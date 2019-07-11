TRI-TOWNS - Although things got off to a soggy start for the Parade on Wheels Thursday, it looks like the weather will be a bit more pleasant for the Tri-Towns Homefest this weekend.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The annual Homefest Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, with lineup to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Third Street in Piedmont. The parade will move through Piedmont and across the bridge into Westernport, where it will proceed up Main Street and disband in the vicinity of Roderick’s Furniture.

The truck pull will immediately follow the parade, and will be held this year in front of the Port West Plaza in Westernport. Teams may still sign up to participate in the fund raiser just prior to the start of the event.

Saturday and Sunday will then be filled with entertainment, vendors, competitions and more in both Piedmont and Westernport.

Saturday kicks off with the annual Homefest Fishing Rodeo in Piedmont, with registration starting at 7 a.m. and the rodeo going from 8 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded at 12:15 p.m.

Among the various events scheduled throughout the weekend are:

Saturday, July 13

9 a.m. - Community yard sale—Located in lot beside old Laundromat in Westernport - Additional yard sale at Caboose Park

9 a.m. - Tri-Towns Crafts in Piedmont will have a Homefest sale - 20 percent off everything in the store

11 a.m.: Piedmont Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a bake sale, hot dog sale, and rummage sale.

Noon until sold out: Fish dinners in the Piedmont Legion

1 p.m. - Church of God in Piedmont will be selling chili dogs and holding a bake sale

1-3 p.m. - Music by DJ JT Wells in Piedmont

1-5:30 p.m. - Homefest Royalty voting in Piedmont

1 p.m. till dark in Westernport:

The following vendors will be set up:

Daytons Designs

Port West at Port West Plaza

Westernport Heritage Society

Blackhawk Tribe, Petunia Council, Maryland Avenue

US Cellular

“Two Sweet Sisters” – Port West Plaza

Keep Collective Jewelry

Lemonade Stand - Port West Plaza

Ashlee’s Homemade Dog Treats

Fresh Catch WV - seafood - Port West Plaza

Chic Boutique

Tri-Towns EMS - Carnival food

Leslies Crafts - Port West Plaza - Free corn until sold out

Scentsy

Color Street/Mountainside Gifts

Tupperware

Pure Romance

Jordan Essentials

Avon

Usborne Books & More

31 and Origami Owl

Scribe Co.

In Piedmont:

Noon until sold out: CWTT will be selling mini creme and fruit pies

1 p.m.: Car/bike show in the parking lot behind the Legion

2-3 p.m.: Live CPW Pro Wrestling

3:30 p.m.: Milk chugging contest

3-7 p.m.: Kiddie rides and bouncey house

4:30 p.m.: Chew spitting contest

6:45 p.m.: Crowing Homefest royalty

7 p.m.: Candy drop

Entertainment in Westernport:

1 p.m. - Jeanie Marple, Susie Patterson, Edie Paugh

2 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator

3 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol

4:30 p.m. - Jason Good Blues Band

5:30 p.m. - Tri-Towns Idol Finals

6:45 p.m. - Announce winners of Big Lew’s Chili Cook-Off

7 p.m. - Surrender Dorothy



Kids Entertainment

Bouncy Houses

Pony Rides

Face Painting



