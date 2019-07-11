FORT ASHBY - An archaeological dig taking place in Fort Ashby has revealed the outline of the fort designed and ordered built by Colonel George Washington in 1755.

For the News Tribune

The fort was part of the frontier defense of what was then Virginia during the French and Indian War. The exploration has been led by Dr. Stephen McBride, aided by members of the Western Maryland Chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.

On Saturday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m., Dr. McBride will present an interim report on this year’s finding and what they tell us about frontier life leading up to the Revolutionary War. The presentation, free and open to the public, will be given at Ashby’s Fort Museum, 400 yards east of the traffic light in Fort Ashby.

The 2019 dig is supported by financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

At the July 20 meeting, the raffle drawing will be held for the Ashby’s Fort Quilt, a colorful quilt created by Karen Herriott, that depicts scenes and characters from the fort history.

For more information about Ashby's Fort hours of operation and activities, please go to www.fortashby.org.






