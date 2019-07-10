CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing on the Black Rock Wind Force, LLC siting certificate application to construct and operate an electric wholesale generating facility and related interconnection facilities in Grant and Mineral counties.

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing on the Black Rock Wind Force, LLC siting certificate application to construct and operate an electric wholesale generating facility and related interconnection facilities in Grant and Mineral counties.

The public comment hearing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Grant County Courthouse, Circuit Courtroom, 5 Highland Ave., Petersburg.

The proposed project consists of up to 29 wind turbines, each with a nameplate capacity of between 3.6 and 5.8 megawatts (MW). In addition to the turbines (including their blades, tubular towers and foundations), Black Rock plans to construct access roads, an electric collection system, a transmission line, a substation, an interconnection switchyard and an operations and maintenance building.

The current total targeted capacity is 110 MW, but may be increased to 170 MW. The project is to be built around Skyline, 11.5 miles southwest of Keyser.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11, 2019, at the Public Service Commission office in Charleston. A final decision in this matter is due by March 5, 2020.

More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 19-0483-E-CS.