Fundraiser will benefit the Prince George Parks and Recreation players and facilities

PRINCE GEORGE — The public is reminded that the Prince George Parks and Recreation Foundation, a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization, has initiated a Celebration Brick Paver program at JEJ Moore Sports Complex, 11455 Prince George Drive, in Disputanta.

This new project will enhance the facility near the dugouts as well as give citizens an opportunity to purchase a lasting gift.

According to a statement released by the Foundation, "personalized bricks are the perfect permanent gift for any occasion – a child’s first home run, a pitcher’s no-hitter, or a team’s triple play. The project is meant to be more than a memorial project, but as a way to celebrate youth activities and the moments cherished by parents, grandparents and family."

This mile-“stone” recognition will help raise money that will benefit the Prince George Parks and Recreation players and facilities.

Visit the Foundation website for information at https://princegeorgeparksrecreationfoundation.com/ and you can now donate via PayPal at princegeorgeparksrecreationfoundation.com.

Each engravable paver is a $125 donation. Checks should be made payable to: Prince George Parks and Recreation Foundation, PO Box 712, Prince George, VA, 23875. If making a donation, you are asked to "make sure you respond with the exact printed engraving for the brick and your contact information."

For additional information about the project, contact Keith Rotzoll, director of Parks and Recreation, Prince George County, at (804) 458-6164.