By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Rather than discuss “a replacement plan” for the current city administrator, the Keyser City Council came out of a previously unannounced executive session Wednesday evening and appointed his replacement.

City administrator Buck Eagle had brought up the idea of a replacement plan during the June 26 council meeting, saying he wanted the transition to be a smooth one but he gave no indication of when that transition might come.

When the council got to the point on Wednesday night’s agenda set aside to discuss the replacement plan, however, mayor Damon Tillman asked for an executive session and he and the council retired to a closed room where they stayed in discussion for approximately 30 minutes.

When they returned to regular session, Tillman said they had been discussing the replacement plan and at that point announced he would like to appoint Amanda Brafford as the new city administrator.

Council member William Zacot made a motion to approve the appointment, and Terry Liller seconded it. The appointment was approved on a 4-0 vote with council member Eric Murphy absent from the meeting.

Liller emphasized that Eagle, who was appointed as an interim in June 2018, had taken the job “to help the city out.”

Eagle agreed: “When I started this .. I told the mayor I’d commit to six weeks,” he said, smiling. “But I found it’s a very steep learning curve.”

Council member Jennifer Junkins said Eagle has agreed to stay on with the city on a per diem basis to help Brafford get to know the job.

“I will work with her and give her some direction … it’ll basically be coaching,” Eagle said. “When we’re comfortable between the two of us, I’ll take the training wheels off and say, ‘You’re on your own,’” he said.

Eagle said he wants the transition to be as smooth as possible for the city.

“Number 1 is the City of Keyser,” he said. “We want to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Tillman said Brafford, who has a background in banking, should be a good fit for the city.

“We met with Amanda for a long time today, and she’s ready to do the job,” he said. “She’s very knowledgeable with finances.

“We’re looking forward to having Amanda here with us and to the changes she will bring to the city.”

Brafford has formerly been employed as the CEO of both the Al-Gar Federal Credit Union and the Romney Federal Credit Union.