WESTERNPORT - Celebrating its 120th annual weekend celebration, the Bruce High School Alumni Association recently inducted two alumni into the school Hall of Fame.

For the News Tribune

Ronald J. Chiccehitto of Keyser was nominated for the honor by Elwood Cole based on his outstanding military career, and the late Dr. Paul W. Shaffer was nominated by Roger Fazenbaker based on his status as a dedicated community leader.

The induction ceremony was held June 1 at the annual banquet held at Keyser Fire Station No. 2 and presided over by class president Margy Custer, Class of 1968.

Ronald J. Chiccehitto, Class of 1959, is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army.

While a student at Bruce, he played soccer and baseball, and was a member of the band.

He was an active member of the Boy Scouts, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

After graduation he attended Potomac State College and enlisted in the Army in 1962, serving as an infantry soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He attained the rank of sergeant, and was commissioned into the regular Army as a second lieutenant upon graduation from West Virginia University in 1968 as a distinguished military graduate.

Among his commissioned service assignments were platoon leader, company executive officer, company commander, and battalion operations officer with the 3rd Battalion 6th Infantry, Berlin Brigade in Germany.

He was also senior advisor to the 73rd Vietnamese Ranger Battalion, Republic of Vietnam; B Company and Headquarters Commander, and personnel officer, 2nd Battalion 504th Airborne Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division; instructor and commander 1st Ranger Company, Florida Ranger Camp, among other assignments.

Col. Chiccehitto holds a bachelors degree in forestry from WVU and a master’s degree in management from Webster University, Kansas City Missouri. He is a graduate of the Infantry Officers Basic and Advanced Course, and the Command and General Staff College.

His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with V Device with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and more.

He is also a Master Parachutist, with 123 parachute jumps.

Col. Chiccehitto retired in September 1994 and currently operates a small hay farm on Knobley Mountain.

Dr. Paul W. Shaffer of Frederick, Maryland, was a member of the Class of 1956.

While a student at Bruce, he served as Student Council president, Hi-Y secretary, and sang with the boy’s chorus.

He graduated from Potomac State College and attended West Virginia University, later graduating from the University of Maryland College of Dental Surgery. He operated a private practice in Brunswick, Maryland, and was also associated with the Brunswick Medical Center.

He was a member of the Frederick County Dental Society, the Maryland Dental Society, and the American Dental Society.

Dr. Shaffer was very active in his community, having been a member of the Lions Club of Brunswick, in which he had held each of the major offices. He was also zone chairman, deputy district governor and district governor for the Lions.

He was also a member of Hiram Lodge 103 of Westernport, and a member and past patron of the Brunswick Chapter 97 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Ali Ghan Temple, AAONMS of Cumberland.

An active adult leader in the 4-H program, Shaffer was leader of the Petersville 4-H Club and the Frederick County Goats-For-It program, president and board member of the Frederick County 4-H and Activities Center.

Dr. Shaffer passed away on Aug. 15, 1988, in Brunswick.



