PETERSBURG — Gloria Leake was cleaning out her attic in the 1600 block of Berkley Avenue over the weekend when she found a live fragment grenade among her late husband’s things. Leake’s husband was an 11-year Army sergeant who fought during the tail end of the Korean War.

“I found it in his things because I was moving,” Leake said. “I was going through everything, discarding stuff and I came across it. I said oh this is a grenade, but I didn’t think anything about it blowing up and all that. So, I just took it and put it up on top of the stereo system and just kept on working.”

It sat there for two or three days until she talked to her son and granddaughter about it and they explained it could be dangerous. Leake called Dance’s Sporting Goods, asking how to remove it and they urged her to call the police.

“They told me nine times out of ten it’s not real but call the police department,” Leake said.

Petersburg police, fire and the fire marshal all responded to the scene on Tuesday. The fire marshal entered Leake’s home to inspect the ordinance. The fire marshal found that the grenade was leaking a “substance,” determined that it was unstable and cleared the area.

Petersburg Police Captain Emmanuel Chambliss said that after clearing the area and establishing a safe perimeter, the next step was contacting the military.

“Because it’s a military ordinance, we’ve got to get the military involved so we’ve reached out to Fort Belvour and their DoD team who will respond and make it safe,” Chambliss said.

Just two years ago in the city, a Civil War era Union artillery shell was recovered from Market Street outside the Siege Museum. Petersburg Police also called in the military for that ordinance.

“They came in, took possession of it, made it safe, then took it to the landfill and blew it up,” Chambliss said.

He expects that the grenade on Berkley Avenue will be handled by the military in a similar manner.

