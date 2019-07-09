WESTERNPORT - The Georges Creek Soccer Club will sponsor its 19th annual Lisa Wade 5K Run and 1.5 mile Fun Run / Walk Saturday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m. in Westernport.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Lisa Wade Scholarship that is awarded to student athletes at Mountain Ridge, Northern Garrett and Southern Garrett high schools.

The run begins on old Route 36 and continues through the town of Westernport. From there the course goes on up to Franklin and back down to Creekside Park. This is a predominantly flat course with one hill towards the end of the run.

The overall male and female winners of the 5K event will receive awards and Personal Best gift certificates. Award will also be given to the top three finishers in the following men’s and women’s age groups: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 45-49, 50-54, 55-60,60-69 and 70 and over.

After the race there will also be drawings for numerous door prizes.

Day-of-race registration will be $20. Sign up will be from 7-8:15 a.m. at Creekside Park. T-shirts are guaranteed to all entrants.

Applications are available on the Queen City Striders web site at http://www.qcstriders.com/ Click on the 2019 race calendar link. Registration can also be done online at https://runsignup.com.

Applications can also be found at the Westernport City Building, Subway, Port West Restaurant, Moran Liquors, or by calling 301-707-9641.





