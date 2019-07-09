KEYSER - Although he hasn't said he's going anywhere any time soon, city administrator Buck Eagle has told the Keyser City Council he wants to put together an “exit plan” for when the time does come.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Eagle brought up the subject during the June 26 council meeting, and the officials are scheduled to discuss it Wednesday during their next regular meeting.

“Ultimately, it will be the council’s decision,” Eagle said, referring to the fact that the city administrator is appointed by the mayor but must be approved by majority vote of the council.

To that, council member Eric Murphy commented, “Buck, you aren’t going anywhere.”

“Well, someday I probably will,” Eagle replied, smiling.

He went on to say that he enjoys working with the people in the city, and enjoys making a difference. “I want to continue to do that,” he said, adding that at his age at some point it’s time to start thinking about retiring.

Eagle said one reason he brought the topic to the council was that he “hopes he is given the opportunity to take part in the process” of finding a replacement and helping that person learn the job when that time comes.

“The better equipped they are to start out, the better off the city will be,” he said.

Eagle also said he strongly believes in the need for a full-time administrator and not a part-time administrator like the previous one.

“I cannot comprehend going back to having a part-time administrator,” he said.

“I appreciate everything you’ve done; I couldn’t have asked for anyone any better,” mayor Damon Tillman told Eagle.

“You will absolutely be a part of picking your replacement.”

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include:

Old business:

- Alkire mansion update/actions

- Abolishment of water and sewer boards (this was on the June 26 agenda but was postponed until this week’s meeting.)

New business:

- Raise court costs from $50-$100

- Pool rental price for employees

- Code enforcement - determination of nuisance properties

- First reading of Home Rule Ordinance

- Executive session if needed.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of City Hall.



