They call General Assembly Republicans 'irresponsible,' 'cowards' for delaying action on legislation until after the November elections

Virginia Democrats strongly denounced the General Assembly's Republican leadership for bringing a special session on gun legislation to an abrupt halt Tuesday and delaying any action until after the fall legislative elections.

Using words such as "irresponsible,""pathetic" and "hijack," Democrats vowed to make the GOP shoot itself in the foot come November after the Republican-controlled leadership adjourned the special session 90 minutes into the agenda without allowing any votes or discussion on the proposed legislation that sparked the session. Instead, House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., R-James City County, announced they wanted to have the Virginia State Crime Commission — a bipartisan panel chaired and vice-chaired by Republican lawmakers — to look at everything introduced into the session and come back with a report Nov. 12, a week after all 140 legislative seats will be voted upon.

“We know what needs to be done,” said Sheila Bynum-Coleman, who is challenging Cox in a revamped 66th House District that has picked up more Democratic influence. “We need to do something. We don’t need another delay in doing something.”

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, said the GOP decision to "hijack" the session until November is "disheartenng but frankly, not surprising." She said she feared that continuing to delay action would result in more dire consequences.

"Gun violence in this country and in the commonwealth is out of control, and we all owe it to the citizens of the commonwealth to, at the very least, weigh the governor's proposals and do our jobs," Aird said. "Unfortunately, we were not given that opportunity today, and it very well may cost additional lives."

The special session had been called by Gov. Ralph S. Northam following the Memorial Day weekend shootings at a municipal complex in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead. The gunman, a Virginia Beach city employee, was killed in a subsequent shootout with police.

Speculation about actual success from the session was fueled almost immediately after Northam issued his call. Republicans were curt in their response, accusing the governor of trying to ram legislation through in an election year. However, no one saw the quick adjournment coming, and Democrats were swift in their reactions.

“We believe we should once again take a thoughtful and deliberative approach” on coming up with a package of laws for the legislators to consider, Cox and Norment said in the letter. Cox also said there was precedent for the request — in 2007 following the Virginia Tech massacre and again following the 2018 shootings at a Florida high school.

“The commission has the resources and expertise to carefully examine the bills set forward in this session, the results of the investigations into the shootings in Virginia Beach, and come back with a detailed report just as the Virginia Tech review panel did,” Cox said.

The VSCC is a 13-member bipartisan panel, with nine members being legislators and the other four appointees of the governor and attorney general. Six of the nine, including chairman Sen. Mark D. Obenshain of Rockingham County and vice chairman Del Robert B. Bell of Charlottesville, are Republicans.

Bynum-Coleman, whose daughter was shot in 2016 after leaving a Richmond party and survived, was not buying that. She said the legislation put forth by Gov. Ralph S. Northam, who called the session, was “common-sense” legislation and included universal background checks on prospective gun owners, banning of bump stocks that increase a weapon’s ability to fire rounds faster, and restricting weapons possession on municipal property.

“Come on, let's be serious about this,” Bynum-Coleman said. “Republicans are not being serious about this. [Cox] is not being serious about this.”

Bynum-Coleman was at the state Capitol Tuesday to take part in a rally supporting stricter gun laws. She said busloads of people came to Richmond from all over the state hoping to have their voices heard, only to be rebuffed by the legislature’s Republican majority.

“I think it’s irresponsible,” she said. “This is a blatant disrespect of life.”

Throughout the day, Democratic reaction continued to be swift and even more pointed.

“It is shameful and disappointing that Republicans in the General Assembly refuse to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives,” Northam said in a statement issued by his office. “I expected better of them. Virginians expect better of them.”

Attorney General Mark R. Herring, a likely candidate for governor in 2021, issued his own statement saying Republicans “didn’t even pretend” to shirk responsibility by hiding in legislative committees.

“That was pathetic,” Herring said.

The chairman of the state Democratic party also did not mince words in disapproval.

"Republican senators and delegates showed today they are cowards who could give a damn about keeping Virginians safe from gun violence,” said Susan Swecker, adding that on Nov. 5, Virginia Democrats will make sure that the GOP’s “90 minutes on the floor today are their last 90 minutes in the majority."

Republicans hold slim leads in both chambers.

Amanda Pohl, a Democrat challenging GOP incumbent Amanda F. Chase for the 11th Senate District seat in November, said the delay indicated that "Republicans in the General Assembly do not take the lives of Virginians seriously." If the GOP is not going to do anything, Pohl said, "it's time for citizens to step in and elect new representation."

Chase, however, defended the GOP decision. She called it "a huge win for gun owners," adding that the Democratic opposition was "an effort to take the spotlight off" Democratic scandals that popped up earlier this year. Northam and Herring admitted to wearing blackface during their college days, and Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, another Democrat, has been charged with sexual assault by two women, charges he denies.

"We were able to kick any restrictions on the gun rights of law-abiding citizens," Chase said. "Personally, I am very happy about that."

