ELK GARDEN - Elk Garden mayor Marian Droppleman administered the oath of office recently to newly elected council members Dave Tichnell and Charles Welch Jr. and recorder Brandi Paugh.

Tichnell is commissioner over maps and grants and Welch will oversee maintenance.