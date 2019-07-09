Club won titles, but was not without controversy

The Coastal Plain League will be returning to the Tri-Cities, according to an announcement made Monday evening. It returns the league to an area it called home for most of the last 20 years, though this prospective organization appears to be a much different operation than the last CPL team to play here.

The Petersburg Generals, who played at the Petersburg Sports Complex, were a CPL team from 2000 through 2016, winning the league title in their first season. They also won division titles that season and again in 2003. The Generals had winning seasons in three of their first four years, before ultimately becoming a losing organization, with 13-consecutive losing seasons at the end of their tenure.

The team was owned by the City of Petersburg, a fact that was not without controversy.

An investigation by a special prosecutor, state police, the FBI and the Auditor of Public Accounts into the purchase of the team was undertaken following a 2007 allegation by then-City Attorney Robert Dawson regarding there being no record of a formal vote by the city council to purchase the team.

A 2010 report cleared the city of any criminal wrongdoing in the matter, though it did bring the organization's shoddy business practices, including a lack of transparency regarding tax-payers funds, into public light.

The city ultimately sold the rights to the team in 2017 for a reported $100,000, with the franchise moving to Macon, Georgia, becoming the Macon Bacon.

While the Generals played at the Petersburg Sports Complex, the new Colonial Heights organization is hoping to play home games at Shepherd Stadium, though details of the team's tenancy have not been finalized, per the release. It will also be owned privately, with Chris Martin and the Collegiate Baseball Experience group responsible for the purchase of the franchise.

Shepherd Stadium has been home to minor league baseball before. The Richmond Colts, who were dislocated from Richmond when the city acquired a Triple-A outfit, played two seasons of Class B baseball at Shepherd Stadium in the mid-1950s. The stadium currently hosts home games for the American Legion Post 284 Buccaneers, as well as games for the barnstorming Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League. It also hosts the annual BIB tournament, scheduled for August of this year.