By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the early-morning fire that gutted a vacant State Street home on Saturday and resulted in one firefighter from Keyser sustaining minor injuries.

The fire, which was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, is believed to have started in the rear of the two-story home owned by Brian and Cheryl Smith of Keyser. By the time firefighters arrived, fire and thick heavy smoke were already pouring from the structure.

Firefighters from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties battled the blaze for approximately six hours, with State Street being closed to traffic by mid-morning.

Firefighters were then called back to the site shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to douse a rekindle.

The injured firefighter was treated and released.

In a post on her Facebook page Saturday evening, Cheryl Smith said the house had been occupied, but the renters had just moved out and she and Brian were planning to do some “sprucing up” this week.