Colonial Heights Farmers Market offers fresh, organic, locally grown products

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — In its fourth season, the Colonial Heights Farmers Market is still going strong!

Located along the Boulevard, the market is open year-round. Rain or shine ... locals visit between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturdays to support local farmers.

Market manager Kerry Giannotti commented, “This location has been awesome! In the summer months, we average around 30 vendors and in the winter somewhere around 15.”

The market offers a variety of locally grown produce and other items such as: grass-fed meats, pastured eggs, plants, local raw honey, home-baked goods, skin care products, fresh-cut flower bouquets, herbs, spices, mushrooms, microgreens and much more.

Cindy Blackwell, carrying her granddaughter Rylan Lorey, shared, “We have three generations from Colonial Heights shopping here today. Rylan’s mom Hilary Restom and her Aunt Teresa Johnston.”

Ten-month-old Rylan appeared to be intrigued while she watched her kin-folk sample microgreens.

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve been here, but we’ve had a wonderful experience tasting stuff and so confused at what to buy. There’s so much here to choose from,” Blackwell said.

Farmer Jason O’Connor with Two Veterans Farms located in Colonial Heights used his scissors to cut samples such as arugula, broccoli, green wave mustard, red amaranth, and kitchen sink.

“We don’t pay for an ‘organically grown’ sticker, however, all of our products are grown pesticide-free in a climate-controlled environment,” said O’Connor’s business partner and farmer Randy Rhyne.

Giannotti explained, “You have to be a farmer to be a member of the Colonial Heights Farmers Market ... Members receive one space year-round. Anyone can be a vendor, but you need to rent a space.”

“Our farmers make and grow their own products. We offer a variety of items every season. Locals can get free-range, chemical-free chicken, and any kind of egg they can think of except for ostrich eggs,” Giannotti said with a smile.

The open air market is located at 2600 Boulevard. For more information, call 804-721-3256.