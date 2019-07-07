Athletes, family members and coaches were pumped up at annual prep awards ceremony

HOPEWELL — Proud parents, grandparents, coaches and others joined athletes from around the Tri-City area last weekend for the third annual All-Star Preps Best of the Region Awards Show at the Beacon Theatre.

The event, sponsored by The Progress-Index, the Hopewell Herald and Prince George Post, and the County Register, recognizes outstanding achievement in high-school sports. From the opening reception to the final good-night, everyone at the Beacon seemed very pumped up to be there.

“I’m pretty excited and proud of my grandson,” said Leonard McAdams of Chester, who was there to support Ryan McAdams. nominated as Most Valuable Player for soccer at Colonial Heights High School.

“This is my third year coming back,” said Claire Hill. also a CHHS soccer nominee. “I love coming every year. It’s really fun! It’s important to celebrate athletes of our area.”

Billy Lewis, assistant coach of softball at Matoaca High School, was spotted taking a selfie with the plaque honoring one of his team members.

“I think it’s a great honor for what you all are doing for the kids,” said Lewis, who was there on behalf of nominee Riley Hunt, who was on vacation. “I really appreciate it greatly.”

After the attendees enjoyed the reception, they made their way into the theatre where high-school athletes from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Matoaca, Thomas Dale, Prince George, Dinwiddie, the Appomattox Regional Governor's School, Carver Academy and the West End Christian School were going to be honored for being nominated as MVPs in their individual sport for the 2018-19 school year. Jeff Milby and Leilia Magee, the sports editor and digital editor for The Progress-Index respectively, were on stage to announce and hand out the awards.

The crowd cheered as names were called and when the selected regional Athlete of the Year individual sport award winners walked across the stage to receive their trophies.

Jada Boyd of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School was named Female Athlete of the Year and Javonte Harding of Prince George track team was named Male Athlete of the Year.

According to Boyd’s mom, Robin, who was toting the enormous trophy, her daughter could not be present because she was at North Carolina State University.

When asked how he feels being named Male Athlete of the Year, Harding answered, “It is a great feeling, because I know there’s a lot of hard-working athletes in our region. So, the fact that I won this out of all of them...it’s a good feeling to be considered the best of them.”

The event honored 154 area athletes in 23 sports including football, boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, golf, field hockey, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys and girls swimming, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track, boys and girls lacrosse and cheer.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.