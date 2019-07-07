If you're looking for something to do over the summer, check out the local library to see what adventures await you.

Remember the good ol’ days of summer break?

In Iowa, we did not have year-round school, so summer was a very long vacation.

One of my favorite activities to keep myself busy was attending library programs located just a block away.

Going to the library even during the school year was a favorite pastime of mine. It was one of my homes away from home ... for some peace and quiet time.

As an adult, I have collected numerous books written for children; especially ones that contain colorful illustrations such as the “Dick and Jane” series.

Recently, to relive my childhood days, I attended three local libraries to take in some fantastic programs.

“Family Bucket Gardens” held at the Petersburg Public Library was the first one I attended.

The Petersburg Healthy Community Action Team (HCAT) coordinated by Cheryl Bursch sponsored the event.

Families were invited to get their hands dirty planting family bucket gardens with ingredients that could be used to make pizza: oregano plants, basil seeds, and tomato plants. The plants were donated by Hays Flowers & Produce and the seeds were donated by the company that produced the movie “The Biggest Little Farm”.

Prince George Master Gardeners Pat Booker, Cheryl Sebera and Debra Prior were present lending their expertise.

Farmer Paul Myer with Petersburg Grows volunteered his time and skills preparing the buckets.

Myer shared, “They gave me the buckets donated by Sabra, and I got them ready for the kids. I drilled holes and cut pipes which were necessary to create hydroponic self-watering buckets.”

Each family worked together as a team planting a bucket garden. Gloves and trowels were provided.

When asked if it was his first time gardening, 3-year-old Marcus Sanderlin responded, “No, I started a tomato plant at home. It’s turning red.”

Parent Nicole Pickens shared, “This is my daughter's first experience gardening. My grandpa along with his brothers used to grow watermelons. I can remember as a child my grandpa also had a grape vine. Our family has always had a green thumb. My mom is a big fan of azaleas, which I now plant.”

Parent Brandon Sullivan gave the program a thumbs-up. She said, “this was cool, and we learned something.”

Sullivan’s 9-year-old daughter Ada added, “It was fun!”

Children and Teen Librarian Jillian Dudley said, “I am pleased to see families coming out for an event that supports gardening and healthy eating. We hope to continue to partner with Petersburg HCAT in the future.”

Bursch shared, “This was the first event of its kind we’ve [HCAT] conducted. We have another one scheduled for families with children [age 4-12 years] on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at River Street Market in Old Towne.”

Space is limited for the next “Family Bucket Gardens” workshop and preregistration is required; anyone interested should contact Jillian Dudley at 804-733-2387, extension 6401.

The next two summer library programs I attended were offered by the Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS).

“The Bat Lady” program held at the Hopewell Library and presented by biologist Denise R. Tomlinson drew quite a crowd.

Tomlinson started with a wonderful slideshow presentation engaging participation from her audience continuously.

Anything you ever wanted to know about bats ... I’m sure Tomlinson knows the answer.

Kids and adults asked numerous questions throughout her entire program, but I’m sure they ... like me ... were eagerly waiting for the moment when whatever creatures in the cages would emerge.

Tomlinson, who loves bats, has researched them since 1995.

The first bat Tomlinson shared with attendees was common to this area: a big brown bat named Wyatt.

The next one ... bigger than Wyatt ... was an Egyptian fruit bat native to Africa and the Middle East called Montu.

Growing in size, the bat saved for the finale was a straw-colored fruit bat native to Africa named Kobi.

Kids and adults were captivated during the entire program, which covered topics such as: a bat's way of life, their food, what’s true and what’s a myth, and bat houses.

Rick Riece of Hopewell, who attended by himself, shared, “I was expecting to see more adults to be honest with you. I thought it would be people interested in setting up bat houses.

“It was a very informative and entertaining program,” he said.

Local author Melissa Face and her children attended.

Face’s 5-year-old daughter Delaney liked Montu’s face, saying, “It was cute.”

Face’s 8-year-old son Evan shared, “I like how the third bat would close his cage door on his own.”

After the program, Tomlinson noticed a group of children waiting for their bus to arrive; she ... generous with her time ... kept the patient kids entertained by teaching them how to say ... I love bats ... in sign language.

That was quite a day and an experience I won't soon forget.

The second ARLS summer program I attended was held at the Prince George Library.

Lucky me ... I was blessed with reading two short, cute books to the children: “Doggy Dog” by Chris Raschka, and “Wag!” by Patrick McDonnell.

I loved every second of it!

It took me back to my days serving as church nursery supervisor and a Sunday school teacher at St. John’s Episcopal in Chester.

Reading to my children before they went to bed was a nightly ritual. If I couldn’t be with them. .. which was rare ... I recorded their favorite books on tape to listen to in my absence.

When Animal Control Officer Samantha Santilli arrived to share her 1 and a half-year-old German Shepherd Sansa with the group, the kids were all eyes and ears!

Sansa was sworn in May of this year to be the new Prince George County Police Department K-9 therapy dog; however, what most people don’t realize is ... Sansa actually is owned by Santilli.

Sansa stepped into her father Coal’s role after he retired due to not being able to get in and out of the truck any longer. Coal was the first K-9 therapy dog in the state of Virginia. Sansa at age 1 and a half is the second.

Santilli trained Coal and Sansa herself. Sansa’s training started when she was 8 weeks old.

“Every day is a training day for Sansa ... just like reading. You should read a little each day,” Santilli told the kids.

“Coal is now a couch potato,” she remarked wittingly.

According to Santilli, tennis balls engulfed with the scent of a bomb are used to train Sansa.

“We make a game of it. So, for example, when we go into a stadium and say, “Where’s the ball?” and Sansa sits by the desired object ... she found her toy,” she explained.

One of my all-time favorite responses to a question was provided by Officer Santilli.

A child asked, “Why do you use large dogs?”

Santilli responded with a question, “Have you ever seen a chihuahua take down somebody?”

Another child asked, “Do you ever use service cats?”

Santilli earned laughter with her response, “Cats could care less about people. They’re in a whole other realm.”

Another kid asked, “What about a gorilla?”

“I don’t know ... they might carry you around,” quipped Santilli.

When asked how she likes her job, Santilli shared, “I love my job; it’s something new every day.”

Sansa and Santilli were huge crowd pleasers.

Parent Amber Holsinger-Staton of Prince George shared, “This was a really great experience, because our son has disabilities. And this event brought children without disabilities [together] with children who have disabilities to see what a certified therapy dog is.”

Nine-year-old Angel Ramos of Dewitt shared how he liked the program, “It was good and exciting! I learned why a dog has a slit on the sides of its nose.”

ARLS Assistant Youth Services Director Jeanine Albiges of Spring Grove said, “I’ve seen Officer Samantha’s program three times. I always enjoy seeing her come around. She’s very funny and she knows how to talk with the kids.”

I couldn't agree more. Officer Santilli was a hoot! I totally will make the effort to attend another program she presents in the future.

On a side note ... Santilli reminds me of the fictional upbeat character Zoey Barkow on the Netflix original series Nurse Jackie from which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a comedy.

Not only is Santilli as funny as Merritt Wever was playing the role of nurse Zoey, but she also resembles Wever greatly.

The attentive audience was mesmerized by Santilli’s captivating performance talking about therapy dogs, the anatomy of a dog, working dogs, the job of an animal control officer, demonstrating commands and more.

Sansa, on the other hand, at times appeared to be taking a nap, which is what a tribal princess is entitled to do if she wishes; Sansa is a native American name meaning tribal princess.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this summer or anytime of the year, contact your local library to see what adventure awaits you.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff earlier this year, and writes about her experiences at various community events. She will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.