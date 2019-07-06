PETERSBURG — Police say a man who was found shot Friday night at a residential intersection has died of his injuries.

According to a police statement, 20-year-old Tyquan Montraz Jones was found shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mistletoe and Starke streets. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

This was the eighth homicide reported in Petersburg this year.

Police said the investigation into Jones' death is ongoing. "We are asking for the public's help and also thanking those who have come forward thus far in assisting with this investigation," the police statement said.

Anyone who may have information about the case is being asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information also may be shared throught the P3Tips app on a mobile device.