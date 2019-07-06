State six-year plan calls for improvements at 74-year-old station that seemed doomed at the beginning of 2019

Less than three months after given an apparent stay of execution by the federal government, the Amtrak station at Ettrick apparently is poised to get even more of a shot at new life.

In June, the Commonwealth Transportation Board reported that a total of $5.7 million has been earmarked for improvements to the 74-year-old station both on and offsite. The state and Amtrak both would be on the hook for $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to cover improvements. Chesterfield County would contribute $75,000 to the renovations.

The Federal Railroad Administration, or FRA, which up until April had given serious consideration to shuttering the station completely, has been asked to pay almost $2.9 million as part of its “State of Good Repair” grant program.

Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the proposed improvements to the station include replacement of the passenger platform and connecting ramp to make it compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, improving the parking lot for space and safety, and updates to both the road that leads to the station and signage on Interstate 95 directing people to the station.

Cowardin said the work schedule is contingent upon FRA awarding the grant, “and they have not yet made decisions on applications.”

Despite the contingency, supporters of the Ettrick station were elated with the news.

Danny Plaugher, executive director of the group Virginians for High-Speed Rail, or VHSR, called it a “down payment” to bring “an older station up to standard with 21st-century amenities.”

“For many years, the station seemed to be forgotten,” he said.

The latest figures put annual ridership at the Ettrick station somewhere close to 32,000 travelers, but Plaugher said that is expected to go up with plans to increase train service through Petersburg from Norfolk and Raleigh, N.C.

“It’s one of the stations that is poised to get a lot more traffic,” Plaugher said, estimating that could mean 16 more trains coming through daily.

“It’s going to be a major transfer point from Norfolk to Raleigh,” he added. “You’re going to get a lot of transfers at Ettrick, so you’re going to need all the amenities for a small layover.”

According to the VHSR, Ettrick is part of a total $19.5 million slated for station improvements and studies in the six-year plan.

As late as April, the Ettrick station was on life support while the FRA considered possible locations for a new train terminal. Among those considered were Collier Yard in Petersburg and the former Nichols Department Store property in Colonial Heights, both of which are on the same major north-south corridor as the Ettrick station.

The FRA appeared to have settled on the Colonial Heights site, pending the final results of an environmental study. That drew major opposition from Ettrick advocates, including local and federal lawmakers as well as Virginia State University, whose proximity to the Ettrick station made it ideal for students to catch trains to and from their home areas.

In April, the FRA let the Tri-City Metropolitan Planning Organization know it was suspending the environmental study, which essentially put an end to present talk of replacing Ettrick.

One of those who lobbied hard for Ettrick was Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, In a statement released by his office last week, the congressman called the funding “an outstanding first step,” noting how he had written “numerous letters” on the current station’s behalf.

“Usage of that station and Amtrak has only grown, and the present station was clearly too small and outdated,” McEachin said. “Locating Amtrak permanently in Ettrick not only serves the community and fits into [Chesterfield’s] extensive plans for the area, but also serves Virginia State students. Let me reiterate how pleased I am to see this, and to thank everyone involved for working together to make it happen.”

