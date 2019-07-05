KEYSER - In a continual and increasingly heated back-and-forth between Keyser city officials and the New Creek Public Service District, Keyser's Sanitary Board has responded to PSD chairman Jerry Whisner's recent comments that New Creek is “taking steps” to pay what they owe to Keyser.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - In a continual and increasingly heated back-and-forth between Keyser city officials and the New Creek Public Service District, Keyser’s Sanitary Board has responded to PSD chairman Jerry Whisner’s recent comments that New Creek is “taking steps” to pay what they owe to Keyser.

Whisner, who is also a Mineral County commissioner, acknowledged on Tuesday that the PSD has “experienced more than their share of problems over the past few years due to mismanagement, embezzlement, out-right theft, unauthorized spending, lack of maintenance on the system, no periodic rate increase and above normal rainfall.”

He expressed his opinion that “getting NCPSD on solid footing is a monumental task,” but added that he is confident that they will not only be able to get financially stable but will also be able to pay the large bill owed to Keyser for sewage treatment.

In a statement from Keyser’s Sanitary Board and released to the News Tribune by city administrator Buck Eagle, however, the board questions New Creek’s ability to pull out of their current situation.

Members of the Keyser Sanitary Board are mayor Damon Tillman, Charlie Junkins, and Sonny Rhodes.

The entire statement is as follows:

“It is true officials from New Creek and Keyser have been trying to resolve the mounting sewer treatment charges due from New Creek Public Service District (New Creek PSD) to Keyser. Negotiations between the two communities began in November of 2018. A good productive meeting was held and a second meeting was scheduled for the first week in December to continue to arrive at a solution that would benefit both parties.

“Prior to the second meeting, New Creek PSD filed a complaint with the West Virginia Public Service Commission (WVPSC) against Keyser. When Keyser received notification of the complaint, Keyser canceled the second meeting with New Creek and ended any future one-on-one negotiations.

“At that point, the decision was made to let the West Virginia Public Service Commission (WV PSC) settle the dispute.

“There were two instances that Keyser and the WV PSC thought we had an agreement to settle the issue. Both times at the last minute, New Creek PSD decided to not accept the judgement and asked the WV PSC for an extension of time, which the WV PSC granted.

“On May 28, 2019, members from the New Creek PSD and members representing the City of Keyser met with the county commissioners right after their regular meeting to again try to reach a settlement. All parties present, including Commissioner Whisner, felt the only solution was to dissolve the New Creek PSD and allow Keyser to take over operations.

“The next step in the process was to call a meeting of the New Creek PSD, which was done by Mr. Whisner for June 1. At that meeting a motion was made to dissolve the New Creek PSD and allow Keyser to take over operations. The motion was seconded and approved 3-0 (Whisner, Luke Hoover, and Melissa Rotruck).

“A second motion was made to lay off the the New Creek PSD employees on Monday morning June 3, 2019. The motion was seconded and approved again by a 3-0 vote.

“The next day after the meeting (June 2) County Commissioner/New Creek PSD president Jerry Whisner defied the motion of the New Creek PSD and decided he didn’t like the agreement. Mr. Whisner again went rogue and decided to seek a loan from a local bank to pay Keyser a portion of what was owed. “Mr. Whisner did not receive approval from the New Creek PSD to obligate the New Creek PSD and the citizens of New Creek to a loan.

“The total due Keyser as of July 1, is $268,063.99.

“In an article that appeared in media outlets on June 27, 2019, Mr. Whisner was quoted, ‘Keyser has problems of their own, they can’t fix their own, so why would they fix New Creek’s?’

“We are not aware of the problems to which Mr. Whisner is referring. We have spoken with our street/sanitary supervisor, Jim Hannas, and he is not currently aware of any problems. Perhaps if Mr. Whisner can inform the Keyser city officials what problems he seems to think exists, we would address these problem areas.

“It was also reported that Mr. Whisner and Luke Hoover are volunteering their services to help with New Creek’s infiltration and inflow (I&I) issues. Will Mr. Whisner and Mr. Hoover continue to donate time and equipment to take care of current and future issues for New Creek? Keyser is very prepared with the manpower, equipment, and smoke testing capabilities to handle the issues of Keyser and New Creek today and in the future.

“As noted in the news article, Mr. Whisner made the comment the attorney representing the New Creek PSD, Hoy Shingleton, from Martinsburg, recommended to the New Creek PSD to turn their operations over to Keyser. Mr. Whisner apparently did not trust the advice of his attorney.

“In the first six months of 2019, New Creek PSD has NOT once paid their monthly sanitary bill in full to Keyser! For example, in May, New Creek made a partial payment on their bill that resulted in an unpaid amount of $28,871.14. On their June bill New Creek made a partial payment which resulted in an unpaid amount of $21,662.83. Keyser does charge a late fee of 10 percent each month on the unpaid portion.

“It appears Mr. Whisner’s current course of action in attempting to pay New Creek’s delinquent bill and ongoing monthly expenses and maintenance is to incur a loan payment. This would be new debt assumed at a time when New Creek cannot afford to pay their current debts. Each month the New Creek debt is getting larger. “Until the New Creek PSD resolves these issues, the citizens of Keyser will still bear the cost of keeping the sewer system running for the citizens of Keyser and New Creek. We would remind Mr. Whisner that as Commissioner, he represents the citizens of Keyser. So, while concerns for the residents of New Creek are commendable, the people of Keyser deserve the same attention and concern.

“Hopefully, whatever plan the New Creek PSD finally decides upon, it comes quickly to, (1) pay their bill in full and (2) meet their monthly financial obligation to the City of Keyser and its’ citizens.

“We feel compassion for our neighbors in New Creek since each month that passes with no agreement; they are put further in debt. They will eventually see an increased monthly bill; the unknown is just how much that increase will be.”



