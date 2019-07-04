PETERSBURG — A man is in custody after police claimed he stabbed several people Thursday afternoon at a local blood plasma center.

Police have not released many details about the incident, which was reported around 4:40 p.m. at Octapharma Plasma, 2007 S. Sycamore St. The exact number of victims was not stated, with police only saying it was "multiple."

A police statement said all of the victims were located inside the business and were taken to local hospitals "for treatment of life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect, whom police described only as a black male, was arrested without incident.

Octapharma Plasma is a medical business that pays customers for donating plasma. According to its website, the company uses the plasma to create medicine used to treat immune disorders and trauma cases.

The Petersburg location is one of eight donor centers in Virginia.