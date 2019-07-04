KEYSER - An Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration is being planned by the City of Keyser Parks and Recreation Department.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration is being planned by the City of Keyser Parks and Recreation Department.

The day-long event will begin at 10 a.m. with old fashioned games at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool. For the first hour, area children and families will be invited to participate in a three-legged race, balloon toss, sack race, wheelbarrow race, and hula hoop contest. The second hour will feature swimming races, a diving contest, and the biggest splash contest.

A duck pond, dunk booth and water slide will also be set up for everyone’s enjoyment.

Music will be provided by DJ DubV and the pool will be open for regular swimming hours from noon to 7 p.m. It is Dollar Day, so the first 100 kids under the age of 18 will be admitted for free, and everyone over 18 will pay just $1.

In Brooks park next to the pool, the Keyser Kiwanis Club will be serving funnel cakes, fried Oreos, hot dogs, cold drinks, and sno cones beginning at 4 p.m. and running through the fireworks.

At 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater, the group Pinnacle will be playing “slabs of rock with some blues infused.” The Blaze will open with their version of funk and blues.

At Sirk Park (West End), the concession stand will open at 8:30 a.m. for those gathering there to watch the fireworks. Glow sticks and sparklers will be sold for the kids.

The fireworks, under the direction of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, will begin at dusk.