WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to visit West Virginia later this month for a reelection fundraiser.

The Intelligencer reports Wednesday that the private fundraiser is being hosted by Robert E. Murray, the president and CEO of Murray Energy. It is scheduled to take place at WesBanco Arena on July 24.

The newspaper reports that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw will be in attendance.

Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign at a Florida rally last month where he told a crowd of thousands that Democrats "want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it." Less than 24 hours later, the national chairwoman of the Republican Party announced that Trump had raised $24.8 million.



