PETERSBURG — Southside Virginia Association of Realtors (SVAR) members heeded the call of “come one, come all” to the organization’s carnival-themed Members’ Picnic on June 11 at Home Builders Pavilion in Petersburg. The spirited bunch of real estate professionals, Realtors and affiliate members alike, enjoyed camaraderie, networking, carnival games and healthy competition, all with the goal of helping others.

Celebrating with SVAR was HopeTree Family Services, recipient of the picnic’s accompanying sixth annual fundraising corn-hole tournament. The nonprofit was founded in 1890 and provides Christian residential, educational and support services to at-risk children and youths as well as adults with intellectual disabilities throughout Virginia. On hand to share information about HopeTree with attendees was Nicole Cole, the foster care supervisor with HopeTree’s Chester office.

Mike and Tina Hacker, competing on behalf of Presidential Bank Mortgage, earned bragging rights as 2019 corn hole tourney champs. Also in the winner’s circle? Best Decorated Table honoree Patty LaMarr of EXP Realty, who snagged an airplane ride for two from Art Winbourne, chief pilot and manager for Quality Vacuum Systems.

In addition to assorted tabletop carnival games presented by member brokerages and affiliate companies, attendees relished throwing balls at fellow SVAR members who volunteered for a dunk tank to benefit RPAC, the Realtors Political Action Committee.

Among the picnic participants was Del. Riley Ingram (R.-62nd), and representatives from the Maddie Mae Foundation for Accessible Play also attended in support. The foundation will be the recipient of SVAR’s fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 at the Country Club of Petersburg. The nonprofit’s mission is help create a barrier-free community for the wounded military, elderly and disabled populations that will allow them the opportunity for play with their families. Specifically, it seeks to build a barrier-free playground at White Bank Park in Colonial Heights.

Register for SVAR’s fundraising golf tourney at www.svarealtors.com/_docs/events/100719-reg.pdf, or call the association at 804-520-4496.

The Southside Virginia Association of Realtors is a professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in real estate business practices and advocating on behalf of the interests of private property owners. SVAR encompasses Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Chester, Emporia, and Ettrick, and Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties, and much of Chesterfield County. The term Realtors is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is an active member of the National Association of Realtors. For more info on SVAR, visit www.svarealtors.com.