Six years after child died in Chesterfield, authorities remind consequences of randomly shooting into the air

CHESTERFIELD — Six years after a county boy died afterbeing struck by celebratory gunfire, police are reminding the public about the dangers of illegally shooting guns in the air to commemorate Independence Day.

'What goes up will come down, and the consequences could be tragic," police said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

In 2013, 7-year-old Brendon Mackey was struck in the head by a bullet that had been randomly fired into the air. The boy and his family were at Swift Creek Reservoir for a fireworks display when he was struck.

The following year, Virginia enacted "Brendon's Law," making it a felony for anyone caught doing celebratory gunfire that causes death, and a misdemeanor if no one is injured by the falling bullet.

Chesterfield Police say the shot that killed Brendon likely was fired from a distance away from the fireworks display.

The Brendon Mackey case remains unsolved six years after the fact. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251, Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3Tips app on their mobile device.