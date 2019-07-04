FOUNTAIN - “A Promise to Astrid,” a heartwarming faith-based film featuring West Virginia actress and former Fort Ashby resident JoAnn Peterson, will be shown Sunday, July 7, at Fountain United Brethren Church.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

FOUNTAIN - “A Promise to Astrid,” a heartwarming faith-based film featuring West Virginia actress and former Fort Ashby resident JoAnn Peterson, will be shown Sunday, July 7, at Fountain United Brethren Church.

Peterson, who currently lives in the Kingwood area, portrays the part of Astrid, a remarkable woman who used random acts of kindness to change the lives of an entire community.

When a car accident leaves a family in trouble, Astrid comes into the picture and sets her unconventional plan into action.

Described as “emotional, humorous and a little bit mysterious,” the true story of “A Promise to Astrid” teaches us to have faith and good things will happen.

JoAnn Peterson is expected to be present Sunday for the screening of her film.

Peterson graduated from Fort Ashby High School, West Virginia University and Frostburg State University.

She has performed in many theatrical productions, including local shows with Apple Alley Players, at Allegany College of Maryland, Cumberland Theatre and numerous murder mysteries in Cumberland.

She currently does living histories and first-person portrayals of such historic women as Jenny Lind, Margaret “Molly” Brown, Mary (Todd) Lincoln, Shirley Temple Black, and Nellie Bly.

The movie starts at 6 p.m. at Fountain UB Church, and will be followed by refreshments.

The evening is free.