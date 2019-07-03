CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Library will host award-winning author Ruta Sepetys. The highly acclaimed young adult author has written three historical fiction book novels, including international bestseller “Salt to the Sea.” The event will take place Saturday, July 27, 7-8:30 p.m. at the North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road, Richmond.

Registration is required.

Sepetys will share her experience as an author, including what inspired her to begin writing. Copies of Sepetys’ books will be available and a book signing will take place after the program.

Members of Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library will get priority seating at the event and will be invited to a pre-event reception and book signing. For more information or to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov. or call 804-751-CCPL.