Authorities said the small vessel had sunk to the bottom, but still was upright with fishing gear inside

DINWIDDIE — Authorities have retrieved the boat and some personal items that they said belonged to the two men whose bodies were found Tuesday afternoon at a small farm pond off Old Stage Road.

The state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the boat was found at the bottom of the pond, close to where the bodies of Walter Lee Carter and Calvin D. Baskerville were discovered around 2 p.m. Tuesday. DGIF Sgt. Joe Valasek said crews were able to get the boat, which also included some tackle and other fishing equipment, out of the pond by Wednesday morning. Valasek said the boat was still upright and the fishing equipment was still inside.

Carter, 71, of Chesterfield County, and Baskerville, 55, of Petersburg, were reported missing Sunday by their families, who told authorities the two left Saturday to go fishing.

An unidentified Dinwiddie resident spotted the two men in the pond water Tuesday and notified authorities. DGIF is the lead investigating agency and is being assisted by the Virginia State Police.

Valasek said the boat did not appear to be damaged, and there are no indications of any foul play.

"It was a very small boat with two big men," Valasek said.

Valasek said the property, located in the 18700 block of Old Stage Road near its intersection with Flatfoot Road, is privately owned and is posted with signage stating that permission must be obtained in writing from the property owner before anyone fishes, hunts or conducts any other outdoor activity. Had the property not been posted, then only oral permission would have been required.

Valasek said DGIF still is determining the connection between the two men and the property owner.

The pond was relatively small. DGIF estimated it at about two acres big.

Farm ponds are a fixture throughout Dinwiddie County and other rural areas. In addition to being popular fishing spots, they are also used by the property owners for irrigation or livestock purposes.

"They're everywhere," Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office Major William Knott said. "Every now and then, something like this happens, and we have to go out there and check."

A couple of Dinwiddie deputies went to the scene Tuesday to offer assistance, but Knott said his department was not involved in the investigation. Dinwiddie Fire & EMS crews were at the scene to assist in the recovery.

Knott said the incident should be a reminder to anyone who plans to fish or hunt "to let somebody know where they're going to be." According to authorities, the two men did not tell their families where they were heading.

DGIF spokeswoman Paige Pearson said the bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for autopsy.

